Nation, Politics

Politicos intensify charity, social works in view of elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published May 27, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2022, 7:08 am IST
Former MLC Premsagar Rao and DCC president K. Surekha distributed ‘ambali’ to the people in Mancherial town
News
 News

ADILABAD: Political leaders have intensified charity and social work to attract the attention of the people to prepare the ground for the Assembly elections that are due next year.

From supplying drinking water via tankers to distributing ‘ambali,’ the ragi-based drink, in the stifling summer heat and arranging for  free autorickshaw services to the people to reach government hospital, politicians are putting their money where their mouth is while some others have donated for repair of government schools and launched free medical ambulance services.

 

TRS legislators Koneru Konappa of Sileru (T), Jogu Ramanna of Adilabad and Atram Sakku of Asifabad and BJP senior leader Palvai Harish Babu were providing free coaching to aspirants who have applied for the government recruitment exams. Incidentally, TRS MLAs are showing much interest in start free coaching for the recruitment exams.

Former MLC Premsagar Rao and DCC president K. Surekha distributed ‘ambali’ to the people in Mancherial town. They also provided free autorickshaws to government hospital patients, and ‘Ramzan tofa’ to Muslims.  

 

Surekha said the service was for patients are going to the mother and child healthcare centre that was constructed on the banks of River Godavari and was far away from the town. She also arranged for supply of cool water at the hospital. Surekha said they have been doing charity and social work for long years through Kokkirala Raghupati Rao Charitable trust.

Tags: charity social services, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


