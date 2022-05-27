Nation Politics 27 May 2022 AP got MoUs of Rs 1. ...
AP got MoUs of Rs 1.25 lakh crore in WEF Summit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published May 27, 2022, 1:29 am IST
Updated May 27, 2022, 1:29 am IST
The state signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with big-ticket companies besides discussing investment opportunities in various sectors
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made an impressive and fruitful debut at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit at Davos, interacting with captains of Industries and clinching deals in key sectors.

The state signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with big-ticket companies besides discussing investment opportunities in various sectors. Adani, Greenko and Aurobindo have signed MoUs with the state to invest Rs 1.25 lakh crore related to green energy, which is needed to make the state a hub for Industrialisation 4.0.

 

In the last leg of the WEF summit, the CM visited Schindler's Training Centre near Lucerne to understand the training methods being implemented for skill development. He interacted with students and discussed how they had improved their skills. He used a lift of 1929 at the location.

A total of 27,700 MW of clean energy will be available in the state. ArcelorMittal has announced that it will be investing in green energy along with Greenko and added it was doubling its investment in Andhra Pradesh for the first time.

The announcement was made by company CEO Aditya Mittal in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He lauded the industrial policies in the state. The ArcelorMittal Group, which specialises in steel, energy, construction, mining, transportation, packaging, etc., has annual revenues of $ 76.571 billion.

 

The CM also focused on new generation fuels, ammonia and hydrogen products during the summit. The state government signed an MoU with Ace Urban Developers for setting up a decarbonised manufacturing unit in Machilipatnam and it would help utilise green energy and produce products with advanced technologies.

The state government inked a pact with WEF to support industries through advanced manufacturing to reduce pollution, promote environmental balance, utilise green energy, enhance quality, and assist industries to achieve world-class products by emphasizing technology.

 

The Chief Minister focused on port-based industrialisation and discussed it with Dassault Systems and Mitsui OSK Lines. The Chief Minister detailed the export promotion policy which was announced earlier. Mitsui OSK Lines President Takeshi Hashimoto announced that they have discussed opportunities in the areas of shipping and logistics and will be focusing on the container hub and logistics.

Jagan Mohan Reddy paid special attention to Vishakapatnam and announced that it would be made a platform for high-end technology and sought investments. Tech Mahindra came forward to partner with Andhra University for drafting curriculum. Tech Mahindra CEO and MD C.P. Gurnani said the Chief Minister wanted to develop Visakhapatnam as a technology hub with focus on artificial intelligence (AI). The Chief Minister also met IBM CEO Aravind Krishna and discussed technology and skill development to transform Vizag into a technology hub.

 

The Chief Minister interacted with founders and CEOs of unicorn start-ups. He discussed the policy decisions to be taken to develop startups in Visakhapatnam and assured all help. Byju’s, the coaching app, extended full support to the education sector by providing curriculum to state board students. EaseMyTrip has said they would promote tourism locations in Andhra Pradesh.
Jagan Mohan Reddy showcased the progress of Andhra Pradesh in education, medical and health sectors. He participated in a group discussion on future-proofing health systems and made an impressive presentation of healthcare being implemented in the state and the measures taken to contain the Covid-pandemic.

 

...
