Nation Politics 27 May 2021 Ajay Kallam’s ...
Nation, Politics

Ajay Kallam’s extension appears unlikely

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 27, 2021, 12:29 am IST
Updated May 27, 2021, 12:29 am IST
Question mark over fate of all advisors sans Sajjala and G.V.D.
Kallam, who played a vital role in the formative days of the YSR Congress regime in 2019, was appointed as the Principal Advisor with great fanfare. (DC file photo)
 Kallam, who played a vital role in the formative days of the YSR Congress regime in 2019, was appointed as the Principal Advisor with great fanfare. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: Uncertainty prevails over the continuance of retired bureaucrat Ajay Kallam as Principal Advisor to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Though he was appointed on June 4, 2019, for a three-year term, Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, cut short the term of Kallam, along with that of several other advisors, to two years to effect uniformity in tenures among all the advisors.

 

The GO brought out by Praveen Prakash, apparently in consultation with the Chief Minister, fixed the tenure of all advisors for two years irrespective of their rank and status, and that too with a retrospective effect. This would mean the end of Ajay Kallam’s tenure by June 4 and sources told this correspondent that there was no proposal in the CMO so far to extend his tenure.

The tenures of three other advisors – Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, G.V.D. Krishna Mohan and M. Samuel – will also end by mid-June, and the fate of Samuel too hangs in balance. “Of the 25 or so advisors to either Chief Minister or government, Jagan Mohan Reddy utilises fully the services of only Krishna Mohan (communications) and Ramakrishna Reddy (public affairs) while for many others these posts are just ornamental,” sources close to the Chief Minister pointed out. The extension of term of only these two advisors is certain, they added.

 

Kallam, who played a vital role in the formative days of the YSR Congress regime in 2019, was appointed as the Principal Advisor with great fanfare.

The party leaders were also happy over the Chief Minister duly accommodating Kallam in recognition of his efforts to mobilise the support of government employees across the state in the 2019 assembly polls. He was made the head of the CMO and allotted several crucial subjects. But soon, he went out of the orbit of power in CMO, and the entry of Praveen Prakash further tilted the balance of power. Last year, the Chief Minister stripped all powers of Kallam by removing subjects he was handling in the CMO on the pretext that retired bureaucrats should not process files.

 

...
Tags: ajay kallam as principal advisor, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, praveen prakash, principal secretary to chief minister, sajjala ramakrishna reddy, g.v.d. krishna mohan and m. samuel
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Jagan Mohan Reddy asks District Collectors to ensure that ‘104’ call center becomes one-stop solution centre for all the needs of people affected by Covid.— Twitter

Andhra Pradesh pressing centre for black fungus drugs: CM

Waiting time at toll plazas also should not be more than 10 seconds even during peak hours. — Representational image?PTI

No toll if queue is longer than 100 metres

Jagan Mohan Reddy takes a serious note of violations such as denial of services to Aarogyasri card holders, not allotting 50 per cent beds to them, overcharging etc — Reprsentational image

Jagan: Clamp down on erring pvt hospitals

Harischandra was partially blind and blind in his right eye. He was the man for funeral at several burial grounds, including those of the Covid-hit. — PTI

Burial ground asst Harischandra who did final rites for 1100 bodies passed away



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress toolkit: Delhi police serve notices to 2 Congress leaders

Twitter labelled as

Who is Veena George, Kerala's new Health minister set to replace KK Shailaja

Veena George. (Facebook/@veenageorgeofficial)

Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor on post-poll violence

Hours after the PM’s conversation with the governor, BJP chief J.P. Nadda reached West Bengal on a two-day-visit and met the victims' families. — AP

Mamata provoked TMC violence on CISF: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly polls at Santipur in Nadia, Sunday, April 11,2021. (PTI)

Appeal to ULFA(I) chief to abjure violence: Himanta

Himanta said his government’s prime focus will be to fulfil electoral promises of one lakh jobs, waive off all microfinance loans taken by women in the state and further strengthen the Arunodoi scheme, that provides Rs 830 to eligible households every month. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham