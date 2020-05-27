64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

151,973

1,157

Recovered

64,294

17

Deaths

4,346

2

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Gujarat148297139915 Delhi144656954288 Rajasthan76454293172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh2983201757 Bihar296880014 Karnataka228374844 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15177337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Politics 27 May 2020 MVA allies firefight ...
Nation, Politics

MVA allies firefight after Rahul's statement on Congress role in Maha government

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SONU SHRIVASTAVA AND SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published May 27, 2020, 9:57 am IST
Updated May 27, 2020, 10:21 am IST
The Congress, along with the Shiv Sena and the NCP, is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Mumbai/New Delhi: Amid speculation over attempts to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi further complicated matters on Tuesday when he said that his party was merely supporting the government in Maharashtra and was not a key decision-maker.

The Congress, along with the Shiv Sena and the NCP, is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

 

At a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Gandhi was asked about the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, to which he said: “I would like to make a differentiation here. We are supporting the government in Maharashtra, but we are not the key decision-maker… We are decision-makers in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Puducherry. There is a difference between running the government and supporting it”.

All three alliance partners were, however, quick to say that his comments had been misconstrued.

NCP’s Supriya Sule, who is veteran Sharad Pawar’s daughter, said, “I’ve heard what Rahul Gandhi said. He’s absolutely right. It’s a coalition. Everyone takes a decision together. Uddhav Thackeray takes everyone into confidence. I’ve seen him first hand, he takes everyone along.”

NCP spokesperson and minister Nawab Malik tweeted, “Mr @RahulGandhi is right when he said, Maharashtra does not have a Congress government… Maharashtra has the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Those trying to distort his statement must stop, the three parties are happy together and serving the people of Maharashtra.(sic)”

Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut tweeted that the discussion between Pawar and Thackeray on Monday evening went on for around one-and-a-half hours. “If someone is spreading news about the instability of the government, it should be a mere stomach ache, the government is strong and stable”.

According to sources, MVA legislators have been approached by the BJP in order to destabilise the Thackeray government in Maharashtra. After learning about it, Pawar and Raut decided to inform the chief minister, hence the meeting on Monday evening.

...
Tags: maha vikas aghadi government, shiv sena, sena-congress-ncp coalition, chief minister uddhav thackeray, congress leader rahul gandhi, ncp chief sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


