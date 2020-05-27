64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

151,973

1,157

Recovered

64,294

17

Deaths

4,346

2

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Gujarat148297139915 Delhi144656954288 Rajasthan76454293172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh2983201757 Bihar296880014 Karnataka228374844 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15177337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Politics 27 May 2020 Ladakh standoff: Ind ...
Nation, Politics

Ladakh standoff: India-China engaged in diplomatic parleys

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published May 27, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Updated May 27, 2020, 11:31 am IST
The stand-off, if not resolved soon, has the potential of negating all recent gains achieved by recent summits between the two countries
Indian soldiers at Ladakh. (PTI)
 Indian soldiers at Ladakh. (PTI)

New Delhi: India and China are engaged in hectic diplomatic parleys both in New Delhi and Beijing to resolve the situation arising from the stand-off in the Ladakh sector, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources indicated that India would fully protect its national security interests and stand its ground to safeguard Indian territory while at the same time continuing its efforts for a peaceful solution through talks.

 

Sources indicated that China seems to be upset over India’s efforts to upgrade its border infrastructure on Indian territory near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the past five years. Sources also pointed out that China, on the other hand, has massively boosted its own infrastructure near the LAC on its side for the past several years.

Observers meanwhile point out that the stand-off, if not resolved soon, has the potential of negating all the recent gains made in the past couple of years that was achieved at two informal summits between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in 2018 in China and in October last year at Mamallapuram near Chennai.

...
Tags: india china face off, line of actual control, diplomatic talks, ladakh border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

YSRC MP Nandigama Suresh (Facebook)

Andhra High Court initiates contempt against YSRC MP, ex-MLA and 47 others

Children are pushed into a bus through the window by their parents as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) resumed bus services after the government eased lockdown restrictions Telangana. (AFP)

Mumbai returnee tag stigmatises guest workers in Telangana

A woman (C) speaks on her phone on a bus before being taken to a quarantine facility after arriving from Mumbai. (AFP)

Mumbai returnee tag stigmatises guest workers

Guest workers throng the Nampally railway station to board trains to their native places. (PTI)

High Court orders Telangana to test all dead bodies for Covid-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

MVA allies firefight after Rahul's statement on Congress role in Maha government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Imposing coronavirus lockdown suddenly was wrong, says Uddhav

File image of Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.

Migrants grow desperate as Maharashtra, Centre at odds over Shramik Special trains

-Thousands of migrants gather at a ground in Wadala, Mumbai, to wait for buses that will ferry them to the railway station as the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Sonia blasts Modi government, says it has forgotten spirit of federalism

File image of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham