64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

153,237

2,421

Recovered

64,733

456

Deaths

4,365

21

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Delhi152577264303 Gujarat148297139915 Rajasthan76804341172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh3117206558 Bihar300680014 Karnataka240576245 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15937337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Politics 27 May 2020 Congress cannot pass ...
Nation, Politics

Congress cannot pass the buck in Maharashtra: Fadnavis after RaGa remarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published May 27, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2020, 1:02 pm IST
Fadnavis said that speculative statements like the Opposition trying to destabilise the Sena-led government are wrong.
File image of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
 File image of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Former chief minister of Maharashtra and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Congress is trying to put all the responsibility of the ongoing health crisis in Maharashtra on chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena. Fadnavis said that the Congress cannot pass the buck stating that it does not have any big role in decision making.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “We are only playing a supporting role in the MVA government. We are not in the key decision-making role in Maharashtra”. He said that Maharashtra requires full support of the Central government as it is fighting a very difficult battle.

 

Reacting to this, Fadnavis, who is also leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, said that the Congress actually wanted to run away from the shared responsibility for the government’s failure. “When the situation (Covid-19 crises) is going out of control in the state, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to blame the chief minister and Sena. This government will fall due to its own contradictions and due to lack of coordination,” the senior BJP leader said while addressing an online press conference on Tuesday.

Fadnavis said that speculative statements like the Opposition trying to destabilise the Sena-led government are being purposefully made to divert the attention of people from the government’s failure.

“The Central government had provided help of Rs 28,104 crore to Maharashtra through various welfare schemes. Besides, the state can get Rs 78, 500 crore from the Central’s relief package,” said the former chief minister, adding that the BJP's focus is on fighting against the coronavirus.

...
Tags: devendra fadnavis, maharashtra coronavirus, maha vikas aghadi government, chief minister uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


