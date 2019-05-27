Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 27 May 2019 Rahul Gandhi's ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi's personality does not attract people: Shiv Sena

PTI
Published May 27, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 8:29 am IST
'he Congress party faced a more shameful defeat than 2014 this time,' Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
'Rahul Gandhi's personality does not attract people and his speeches are not impressive,' Shiv Sena said. (Photo: File)
 'Rahul Gandhi's personality does not attract people and his speeches are not impressive,' Shiv Sena said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Taking a potshot at the "shameful defeat" of the Congress in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena on Monday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's personality "does not attract people."

"The Congress party faced a more shameful defeat than 2014 this time," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

 

"Rahul Gandhi's personality does not attract people and his speeches are not impressive. Is there anything that can inspire a person or the country from whatever Rahul Gandhi says?" it asked.

After analyzing Congress post the Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena said the grand old party is visionless right now. It also stated, "Congress party has leaders, but lacks party workers."

Shiv Sena took a jibe at the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party's general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. "Congress won two seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, but only managed one in 2019," Shiv Sena stated.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)

Congress calls for CLP meeting in Bengaluru

The victim was identified as Mohamad Barker Alam, a native of Bihar, living here in Jakob Pura area of Gurgaon. (Photo: Representional)

Muslim man beaten up in Gurgaon for wearing skull cap

In a purported press release, Kataria said he resigned from the Ashok Gehlot cabinet in the wake of the Congress party's poor performance in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Twitter)

Cong's Lok Sabha debacle: Speculation over Rajasthan agriculture minister quitting

Motivating disheartened AAP workers after the party's crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday asked them to humbly accept people's verdict and concentrate on the assembly elections slated for next year. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal prepares AAP workers for 2020 polls; says don’t get disheartened



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

Dining with Abe and their wives at a typical Tokyo grill restaurant on Sunday, Trump said he 'had a great time' and was looking forward to meeting Naruhito. (Photo:AP)
 

Surprise! Full-screen Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone coming 2020

A new report states that Apple will introduce a full-screen Touch ID on its next iPhones, which will probably debut in 2020.
 

Try out these special Disney, Pixar wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10

Following on from the Disney AR Emojis released last year, Samsung and Disney have brought fan-favorite characters from Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen and Zootopia right to the home screens of the Galaxy S10.
 

Will oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple: Huawei founder

He conceded that export curbs from the administration of US President Donald Trump will cut into a two-year lead built by Huawei over its competitors, but added that the company will either ramp up its chip supply or find alternatives to stay ahead in smartphones and 5G. (Photo: AP)
 

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports limited edition launched

Sports Limited Edition pack available in all variants.
 

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

Pope Francis says every child is a gift that changes the history of a family. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lingayats did not back BJP: Baburao Chinchansur

Baburao Chinchansur

Some in JD(S) want H.D. Kumaraswamy to end alliance

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

Meeting of Dr K. Sudhakar, Ramesh Jarkiholi with S.M. Krishna sets tongues wagging

Congress MLAs K. Sudhakar and Ramesh Jarkiholi at former chief minister S.M. Krishna’s house in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

‘If we focus properly, we can wipe out Congress from Hyderabad-Karnataka’

N. Ravi Kumar

Sumalatha Ambareesh hints at giving outside support to NDA

BJP leaders R.Ashok, B.S. Yeddyurappa and S.M. Krishna with Mandya MP-elect Sumalatha in Bengaluru on Sunday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham