Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 27 May 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao, ...
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan to jointly fight for demands of Telangana and AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published May 27, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Mr Reddy responded positively and said that the officers of both states should sit together and work out an amicable strategy to share the waters.
According to sources in the TRS and YSR Congress, Mr Rao and Mr Reddy during their discussions on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan agreed that both Telugu states have suffered because of the confrontationist approach of the Telugu Desam. (Photo: PTI)
 According to sources in the TRS and YSR Congress, Mr Rao and Mr Reddy during their discussions on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan agreed that both Telugu states have suffered because of the confrontationist approach of the Telugu Desam. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly told Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that with the YSR Congress’s 22 seats and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s nine, they could together fight with the Centre to grant their demands.

Talking to the media on Sunday, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy categorically stated that the Chief Ministers of both Telugu states have decided to work together to get the pending demands of the states addressed.

 

According to sources in the TRS and YSR Congress, Mr Rao and Mr Reddy during their discussions on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan agreed that both Telugu states have suffered because of the confrontationist approach of the Telugu Desam.

Several issues including the distribution of employees, assets and liabilities of institutions that are listed as common institutions in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, have to be resolved.

Sources revealed that when Mr Rao raised the issue of sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters and construction of irrigation projects in both states for optimum utilisation of the waters of the two rivers, Mr Reddy responded positively and said that the officers of both states should sit together and work out an amicable strategy to share the waters.

Sources said that Mr Rao also reiterated that he was prepared to write a letter to the Centre requesting it to grant special status to AP whenever Mr Reddy wants.

After the hour-long discussion between the two leaders, the cadre of the two parties are hopeful that in the coming days both leaders will run affairs on the basis of give and take.

Sources disclosed that the anti campaign carried out by Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, projecting Mr Rao and Mr Reddy as betrayers of Telugu pride, carried no weight with the people.

If cordial relations are established between the CMs of the two states, it will be possible for both states to withdraw the cases pending before the High Courts of both states and the Supreme Court with regard to distribution of employees, assets, and also against the Polavaram project and settle the issues through dialogue.

...
Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy, k. chandrasekhar rao, telugu desam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Congress MLAs K. Sudhakar and Ramesh Jarkiholi at former chief minister S.M. Krishna’s house in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Meeting of Dr K. Sudhakar, Ramesh Jarkiholi with S.M. Krishna sets tongues wagging

One day Umesh found out about the affair and had warned both Roopa and Kishore many a times. Umesh and Roopa frequently fought over it and Kishore decided to put an end to it and hatched a plan along with his friends.

Rajagopal Nagar police open fire at murder accused, arrest him

The lake being surveyed

Kaggadasapura Lake surveyed to assess encroachments

Mr Dipak Panchani, father of Happy Panchani who died in the fire, has rejected the Rs 4 lakh aid announced by the state government to the families of victims.

Surat blaze victim’s dad rejects govt Rs 4 lakh aid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports limited edition launched

Sports Limited Edition pack available in all variants.
 

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

Pope Francis says every child is a gift that changes the history of a family. (Photo:AP)
 

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Saving coalition: Berths for rebels, door for laggards

Soon after rebel Congress legislators – Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak) and Dr K. Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura) – met senior BJP leader S.M. Krishna on Sunday making many wonder if another Operation Lotus by the BJP was on the cards, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah met and discussed strategies to prevent BJP from using the rebels to pull down the government. (Photo: File)

Jagan Mohan Reddy promises to order probe into scams under under Naidu’s regime

YSRC president and AP Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (R) and MP Vijayaasai Reddy (L) with BJP national president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday.

SCS lifeline for debt-ridden Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy tells PM Modi

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

BJP win will boost lynching: Asaduddin Owaisi

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Politics not my profession, declares Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham