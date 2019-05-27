Homage to Jahawarlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, formVice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Pandit Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Political leaders including senior Congress leaders on Tuesday paid their homage to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Pandit Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van here.

Among others who paid their obeisance to the late leader was former Uttar Pradesh, Governor Motilal Vora. An all-religion prayer meeting was organised at the memorial premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," he wrote on Twitter.

Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement under the tutelage of Mahatma Gandhi and served India as Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964.

A staunch advocate of socialism, secularism and democracy Pandit Nehru, he was an eminent leader of India's freedom movement against the British rule.