Cong's Lok Sabha debacle: Speculation over Rajasthan agriculture minister quitting

Published May 27, 2019, 9:44 am IST
The Congress lost all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the general elections.
Jaipur: Speculation was rife on Sunday about senior Congress leader Lalchand Kataria quitting as the Agriculture Minister of Rajasthan with his purported resignation letter doing the rounds on social media, even though the Chief Minister's Office did not confirm the development.

In a purported press release, Kataria said he resigned from the Ashok Gehlot cabinet in the wake of the Congress party's poor performance in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

 

The BJP won 24 and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party one seat in the Congress-ruled state.

Kataria said he was forwarding his resignation to Governor Kalyan Singh through the CM. When contacted, the Chief Minister's Office told PTI, "We refuse to confirm the resignation."

Sources at the Raj Bhawan also did not confirm the resignation. "There is no confirmation on this," said a source. Kataria could not be contacted for comments as his official phone was unreachable.

 

Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


