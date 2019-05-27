Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 27 May 2019 Clouds do prevent ra ...
Nation, Politics

Clouds do prevent radars from detecting accurately: Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar

ANI
Published May 27, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
The officer was asked to react on Army Chief General Rawat's remarks on Sunday in Kerala where he had defended PM's comments in this regard.
Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Raghunath Nambiar. (Photo: ANI)
 Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Raghunath Nambiar. (Photo: ANI)

Bhatinda: A top Indian Air Force official on Monday defended Prime Minister's Narendra Modi recent assertion that a rainy day was a better pick for Balakot strikes as the clouds could help fighter jets evade detection by Pakistani radars during the operation, by saying "very strong clouds and very strong convective conditions in clouds prevent the radar from detecting very accurately".

Modi made the remarks in a recent TV interview.

 

"That is true up to some effect that very strong clouds and very strong convective conditions in clouds prevent the radar from detecting very accurately", said Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Raghunath Nambiar while talking to ANI.

The officer was asked to react on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks yesterday in Kerala where he had defended Prime Minister's comments in this regard.

"There are various kinds of radars working with different technologies. Some have the capacity to see through, some don't have the capacity to see through. Some kinds of radar cannot see through clouds because of the manner in which it is operating. Sometimes we can, sometimes we can't," Rawat had reportedly said.

"The weather suddenly turned bad, there were clouds... heavy rain. There was a doubt about whether we can go in the clouds. During a review (of the Balakot plan), by and large, the opinion of experts was - what if we change the date. I had two issues in mind. One was secrecy, second, I said I am not someone who knows the science. I said there is so much cloud and rain. There is a benefit. I have raw wisdom, the clouds can benefit us too. We can escape the radar. Everyone was confused. Ultimately I said there are clouds... let's proceed," the Prime Minister had stated in an interview during election campaigning.

Twelve Mirage 2000s had crossed over to Pakistan on February and attacked a JeM terrorist training camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to avenge the deadly Pulwama attack in which 44 CRPF personnel were killed.

A squadron of MiG-21 aircraft led by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday flew in the Missing Man formation to pay tribute to Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja who was killed in action in Operation Safed Sadar during the Kargil war. Air Marshal R Nambiar also took part in the exercise being held in the honour of the Kargil War martyr at the Indian Air Force base in Bhisiana.

...
Tags: narendra modi, indian air force, clouds, radar, air strike
Location: India, Punjab, Bhatinda (Bathinda)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Jakhar proposed the resignation in wake of defeat from Gurdaspur while Ajoy's offered after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand, Punjab Cong committee president offers to resign after defeat in LS polls

The 17th Lok Sabha's first session is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15, sources have said. (Photo: File)

First session of 17th Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

In the state, the BJP also is believed to have the support of the two independents. If the BJP is able to lure away a few legislators, they may be in a position to say that the government has lost its majority. (Photo: File)

BJP’s landslide win bring up resuhffling discussions in K’taka cabinet

Present in the meeting were senior cabinet colleagues like Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Development, Labour & Employment, General Administration Gopal Rai and others. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal holds cabinet meeting to review development work



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

Currently, Tesla's market value is close to USD 61 billion. (Photo:AP)
 

Sachin shares his dad's advice with his son

Arjun Tendulkar on previous occasions bowled to the Indian team in the nets be it during the Champions Trophy in England in 2017 or before the T20 versus Sri Lanka in December 2017.
 

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N’‘ and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia. (Representational Photo)
 

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar sweat it out to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar boxing. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hyderabadi man sets world record for serving food to over 1,000 people in single day

The award was presented by Universal Book of Records India representative KV Ramana Rao and Telangana representative TM Srilatha. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

Dining with Abe and their wives at a typical Tokyo grill restaurant on Sunday, Trump said he 'had a great time' and was looking forward to meeting Naruhito. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi hits out at Ramdev's comments on population explosion

‘There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutional things, but why do Ramdev's ideas receive undue attention?’ Owaisi tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

LS poll results create vacancies in UP Cabinet, first reshuffle likely soon

The BJP's massive win in Uttar Pradesh has paved the way for the first reshuffle of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers as three ministers have won the Lok Sabha election creating vacancies in the state Cabinet. (Photo: File)

Ram's work has to be done and will be done, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS, which advocates for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, has also been pressurising the BJP government at the Centre so the temple is constructed at the earliest. (Photo: File)

BJP worker shot dead in North 24 Parganas in WB

The deceased identified as 24-year-old Chandan Shaw was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kankinara Satadal playground. (Photo: Representational)

Congress calls for CLP meeting in Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham