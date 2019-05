The deceased identified as 24-year-old Chandan Shaw was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kankinara Satadal playground. (Photo: Representational)

North 24 Parganas: A BJP worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday late night in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district.

The deceased identified as 24-year-old Chandan Shaw was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kankinara Satadal playground.

Adequate security forces have been deployed in the area.

Further investigation is underway