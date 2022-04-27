Nation Politics 27 Apr 2022 Row over Rahul Gandh ...
Nation, Politics

Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 27, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2022, 12:53 am IST
TRS party’s students wing, TRSV, urged the vice chancellor to deny permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit
Osmania University. (DC Image)
 Osmania University. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: A row has erupted over the proposed visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Osmania University here on May 7. The university is keeping its fingers crossed.

On the one hand, the TPCC urged OU vice chancellor D. Ravinder Yadav to give permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit and interactions with the students on the campus. On the other hand, the TRS party’s students wing, TRSV, urged the vice chancellor to deny permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit. The university officials landed in a dilemma.

 

Former Rajya Sabha MP Hanumantha Rao, former MLC Ramulu Naik and some other Congress leaders met the vice chancellor at his chambers on Tuesday and sought his permission for the visit on May 7.

“Osmania University students had played a key role in the formation of Telangana state and they had sacrificed their lives for the cause. It was the Congress government at Centre that had granted the separate state,” Hanumantha noted.

He said that if the university rejected the permission, the Congress party will intensify its agitations in the state. The TRSV submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor urging him not to accord permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit. TRSV leaders said Rahul Gandhi's visit will spoil the academic atmosphere on the campus.

 

 


Tags: osmania university, congress leader rahul gandhi, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc)
Location: India, Telangana


