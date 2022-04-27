Nation Politics 27 Apr 2022 Revanth ready to pro ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth ready to prove minister Ajay’s irregularities

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Apr 27, 2022, 1:24 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2022, 9:52 am IST
Revanth Reddy demanded that the Kamma community should socially boycott Ajay Kumar as he had filed cases against youths from the community
Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy. (DC)
Hyderabad: State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquire into alleged irregularities at the Mamata Medical College in Khammam, owned by transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. “I am ready to prove the irregularities of Ajay Kumar and his medical college,” the TPCC chief said.

Focusing his attack on Ajay Kumar, in the backdrop of the suicide of a youth due to harassment by the TRS leader, Revanth Reddy alleged: “The minister has become a psycho and is harassing Opposition party leaders in Khammam.”

 

Revanth Reddy demanded that the Kamma community should socially boycott Ajay Kumar as he had filed cases against youths from the community and harassed them. “Now, he is trying to get a Kamma shield to protect himself,” the Congress leader said.

He was speaking at a meeting in Khammam that was organised to review arrangements for Congress former president Rahul Gandhi’s meeting on May 6. Congress activists accorded him a rousing welcome on his maiden visit to Khammam as chief of the TS party unit.

He said Khammam would go down in history as the place where Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had farmers arrested and handcuffed.

 

The TPCC chief demanded that the government procure paddy at minimum support price. “KCR is making irresponsible remarks against the farming community. The TRS government should implement Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver immediately,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress would support the farmers in resolving their problems.

He asked party cadre to make a grand success of Rahul Gandhi’s meeting. The former party president will support distressed farmers, he explained.  “We will expose the anti-farmer policies of TRS government at Warangal.”

 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


