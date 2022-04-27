Nation Politics 27 Apr 2022 New districts will h ...
Nation, Politics

New districts will help ease oversight: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 27, 2022, 6:55 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2022, 6:55 am IST
CM instructed officials to educate the people on the aims and objectives of new districts, and to be more humane while rendering services
CM told officials during a video conference on the Spandana programme that April, May and June were favourable to do complete public works. (Photo: Twitter)
 CM told officials during a video conference on the Spandana programme that April, May and June were favourable to do complete public works. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that new districts were formed to ease administration and for the government to be more accessible to the public. He instructed officials to educate the people on the aims and objectives of new districts, and to be more humane while rendering services.

The CM told officials during a video conference on the Spandana programme that April, May and June were favourable to do complete public works; hence 60 per cent of works of all projects should be completed in this period. He instructed them to concentrate on the mega housing scheme with timely supply of cement and other essentials.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy told collectors and officials of 26 districts to pay special attention to government initiatives and to resolve with public grievances and be more empathetic, humane and accessible to the people.

He said the performance of collectors would be evaluated on their work in seven areas: Housing, Nadu-Nedu, quality in resolving Spandana grievances, SDG (sustainable development goals) objectives, NREGS, comprehensive land survey, and functioning of village/ward secretariats.

The performance of police will be evaluated based on ACB, SEB, Disha and prevention of social media harassment. He directed the officials to constantly monitor the government initiatives and ensure the smooth progress of works without any delays.

 

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to keep micro-level targets and work towards achieving them. In this regard, he told them to set a target of creating one lakh man-days every day in each district and 25 lakh man-days in a month, besides completing over 60 per cent of the works in April, May, and June.

The CM said the government had set a target of building 15.6 lakh houses in the first phase and instructed the authorities to focus on meeting the mark. As the construction of 42,639 houses wsa stuck in litigation, officials were asked to resolve the cases and to look for alternative locations otherwise.

 

He stated that the construction of houses under 'Option 3' will be taking off from April 28 and 1.23 lakh house pattas will be distributed on the same day, besides starting construction of 1.79 lakh PMAY, YSR-Gramin houses, taking the total number to 21.24 lakh houses.

The Chief Minister said special awards will be given to public representatives who played an active role in the construction of houses.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh new districts, spandana programme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 27 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A man carries his 10-year old son's body on a motorcycle arranged by a Good Samaritan, even as an ambulance stands in the background, in Tirupati. (DC)

Ambulance asks Rs.20K, man carries son's body on bike

CM KCR at a public meeting in Alwal after laying the foundation for three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city. (Photo: Twitter)

Be wary of communal, divisive elements: KCR

YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be presenting a roadmap for the party for the next two years, leading up to the elections in 2024. (Photo: Twitter)

Jagan to present YSRC's roadmap for two years, early polls likely

Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is taking preventive steps ahead of the coming monsoon season to prevent the overflowing of nalas. (Representational Image/DC)

SCB begins works to check flooding



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

Osmania University. (DC Image)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP MLC polls: BJP headed for big win, but loses Varanasi to Independent candidate

BJP leader KP Srivastava flashes the victory sign after winning the Prayagraj seat in Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hanuman chalisa row: Shiv Sena workers try to enter MP Navneet Rana's house

Shiv Sena members gather outside the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana at Khar, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)

Congress remains silent on Kishor joining fold

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->