New districts will help ease oversight: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that new districts were formed to ease administration and for the government to be more accessible to the public. He instructed officials to educate the people on the aims and objectives of new districts, and to be more humane while rendering services.

The CM told officials during a video conference on the Spandana programme that April, May and June were favourable to do complete public works; hence 60 per cent of works of all projects should be completed in this period. He instructed them to concentrate on the mega housing scheme with timely supply of cement and other essentials.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told collectors and officials of 26 districts to pay special attention to government initiatives and to resolve with public grievances and be more empathetic, humane and accessible to the people.

He said the performance of collectors would be evaluated on their work in seven areas: Housing, Nadu-Nedu, quality in resolving Spandana grievances, SDG (sustainable development goals) objectives, NREGS, comprehensive land survey, and functioning of village/ward secretariats.

The performance of police will be evaluated based on ACB, SEB, Disha and prevention of social media harassment. He directed the officials to constantly monitor the government initiatives and ensure the smooth progress of works without any delays.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to keep micro-level targets and work towards achieving them. In this regard, he told them to set a target of creating one lakh man-days every day in each district and 25 lakh man-days in a month, besides completing over 60 per cent of the works in April, May, and June.

The CM said the government had set a target of building 15.6 lakh houses in the first phase and instructed the authorities to focus on meeting the mark. As the construction of 42,639 houses wsa stuck in litigation, officials were asked to resolve the cases and to look for alternative locations otherwise.

He stated that the construction of houses under 'Option 3' will be taking off from April 28 and 1.23 lakh house pattas will be distributed on the same day, besides starting construction of 1.79 lakh PMAY, YSR-Gramin houses, taking the total number to 21.24 lakh houses.

The Chief Minister said special awards will be given to public representatives who played an active role in the construction of houses.