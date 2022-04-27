Jagan to present YSRC's roadmap for two years, early polls likely

YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be presenting a roadmap for the party for the next two years, leading up to the elections in 2024. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be presenting a roadmap for the party for the next two years, leading up to the elections in 2024. To this end, he has called for a broad-based party meeting on Wednesday, amid reports that the CM may consider going to the polls six months early.

The CM is expected to disclose his mind as to whether or his government would complete the full term in the days to come and suitably instruct party leaders.

Wednesday’s meeting will be attended by ministers, recently appointed district party presidents, regional coordinators and presidents of the party’s affiliated organisations. This is the largest gathering of party leaders at this level after Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as CM.

The YSRC right now is going ahead without the services of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) of Prashant Kishore, which it had retained for the 2019 election. The party has decided to rely on the work put in by the government to see the party through.

With this, Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to draft the roadmap for legislators and party leaders to work like poll strategists. The CM is working on the feedback received from various sources including his own resources and intelligence.

According to sources, the CM has instructed to party cadres to conduct a house-to-house Gadapa Gadapa Ku YSRC mass campaign programme from May to take the information of the government’s welfare schemes and development activities to the people.

Senior political analysts said that in the fluid political scenario at the national level, the YSRC has to reassess its strategy on scheduling the elections.

They said that Jagan Mohan Reddy would like to fix specific targets to each minister, district party president and regional coordinators on how many seats the party should win in the next elections in their zone. They should identify the weak areas and come out with strategies on how to fix them.

Sources stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy would also focus on disgruntled elements in the party and the impact that they could have on the on the party’s prospects if they resorted to sabotage. They further stated that the CM is likely to give such leaders a stern warning, instructing them to either work with the party and wait for opportunities, or to quit.