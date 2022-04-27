Nation Politics 27 Apr 2022 Foundation Day: TRS ...
Nation, Politics

Foundation Day: TRS to pass political resolution on key role in national politics

PTI
Published Apr 27, 2022, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2022, 1:39 pm IST
TRS would also pass a resolution calling for a fight against the undemocratic attitude of the BJP-led central government
Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao with his cabinet colleagues during the TRS plenary session organised in connection with TRS 21st Foundation day at HICC on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)
 Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao with his cabinet colleagues during the TRS plenary session organised in connection with TRS 21st Foundation day at HICC on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on its 21st Foundation Day celebrations on Wednesday would pass a political resolution that the party should play a key role in national politics for the wider interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting "communal sentiments" for its political convenience.

This would be one of the 13 resolutions to be adopted today during the day-long celebrations of its formation day, which is being attended by 3,000 delegates here at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city, the TRS party said.

 

In the meeting, TRS would also pass a resolution calling for a fight against the undemocratic attitude of the BJP-led central government which is allegedly eroding the federal values proposed by the Constitution of India.

Besides, the party would pass a resolution to fight against bigotry to preserve the culture of harmony in the country.

It would also pass a resolution demanding a control of prices, that has put an unbearable burden on the poor and middle class. The party would urge that the 33 per cent reservation bill for women in the legislature be passed and implemented in Parliament as well as call for the establishment of a Backward Caste Welfare Ministry in the union Government.

 

TRS would pass a congratulatory resolution that the state government is buying the rabi paddy produce despite the Centre having declined to do so. It would also pass a resolution demanding the Centre to implement the Dalitbandhu scheme across the country.

Among others, the TRS would pass a resolution demanding the union government to increase the reservation percentage in accordance with the social conditions of the state of Telangana.

Another resolution demanding the Centre to levy taxes within the divisible pool and determine the share of Telangana in Krishna river waters under Section-3 of the Rivers Disputes Act and refer the matter to the Brajesh Kumar Tribunal will also be adopted.

 

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party would demand the Centre to immediately set up Navodaya Vidyalayas and medical colleges in the southern state.

The event is also expected to mark the sounding of the poll bugle for the 2023 state assembly polls, with the ruling party setting its eyes for a third straight term since coming to power in 2014, when the state came into existence.

TRS, established on April 27, 2001 to seek the formation of an independent Telangana state, achieved its objective on June 2, 2014 with the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

 

Tags: trs foundation day, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, trs party
Location: India, Telangana


