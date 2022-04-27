Nation Politics 27 Apr 2022 Be wary of communal, ...
Nation, Politics

Be wary of communal, divisive elements: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 27, 2022, 6:54 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2022, 6:54 am IST
Telangana achieved wonders within a short span of seven years due to communal harmony and good law and order situation, said KCR
CM KCR at a public meeting in Alwal after laying the foundation for three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city. (Photo: Twitter)
 CM KCR at a public meeting in Alwal after laying the foundation for three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: With attention focused on the outcome of the TRS plenary on Wednesday, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao appeared to provide a hint of things to come on Tuesday by attacking "communal and divisive forces" which were trying to stall growth.

"Telangana achieved wonders within a short span of seven years due to communal harmony and good law and order situation. Huge investments flowed into Telangana, and a large number of industries came up resulting in huge job creation," the CM told a public meeting in Alwal after laying the foundation for three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city.

 

"But some communal and divisive forces are now trying to provoke people in the name of religion and caste. I caution people against such forces. If law and order deteriorates, no one will come to invest. Religious fanaticism is like cancer, which will kill us," Rao remarked. He said public health and education were the priorities for the government.

It is believed that Chandrashekar Rao will use the party’s 21st formation day celebrations to give clarity on the TRS' role in national politics, the party's stand towards the BJP and the Congress and the agreement signed with political strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

 

Kishor making an official announcement that he had decided not to join the Congress came as a big boost to the TRS.

Besides, Rao will gear up party leaders and cadre for the Assembly polls scheduled for December 2023 to achieve a rare hat-trick in power, in the first plenary after he announced a national role for the party.

Speaking to the media personnel after inspecting the arrangements at the HICC, venue of the TRS celebrations, party working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao said 11 resolutions would be passed at the plenary to reflect the people's aspirations and convey the party's stance on national politics.

 

Inflation and unemployment would figure in the discussions as also the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana, Rama Rao said. "We will prepare strategies for fulfilling the aspiration of our activists that the TRS should score a hat-trick in election victories," he said.

At the Alwal event, the CM conducted 'bhumi puja' for construction of TIMSes in Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Erragadda, for which the government has sanctioned Rs 2,679 crore. Once these three TIMS units, each with 1,000 beds, are ready, Hyderabad will have big state-run hospitals on all four sides, the fourth already functional at Gachibowli.

 

The Chief Minister said the four TIMS would reduce the load on the Osmania, Gandhi and NIMS hospitals. He lashed out at the "Andhra rulers' for failing to build any major government hospital in the city except NIMS in their 60-year regime.

Finance minister T. Harish Rao praised the CM for strengthening the public health sector by spending thousands of crores. "The CM is establishing a government medical college and nursing college in every district. He has set up hundreds of Basti Dawakhanas, government dialysis centres and diagnostic centres and made quality health care services and medical education affordable for poor. He is on a mission to construct major hospitals in Hyderabad and Warangal," Harish Rao said

 

The Alwal TIMS will be built in the G+5 pattern on 28.41 acres at a cost of Rs 897 crore while the hospital in Gaddiannaram will be built on 21.36 acres at a cost of Rs 900 crore in G+14 pattern. The Erragadda TIMS will be built on 60 acres in G+14 pattern at an estimated cost of Rs 882 crore.

On the lines of AIIMS-Delhi, medical education in speciality and super speciality courses will be provided at the three TIMS along with nursing and para-medical courses.

...
Tags: trs plenary, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, communal harmony, telangana institute of medical sciences (tims)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A man carries his 10-year old son's body on a motorcycle arranged by a Good Samaritan, even as an ambulance stands in the background, in Tirupati. (DC)

Ambulance asks Rs.20K, man carries son's body on bike

CM told officials during a video conference on the Spandana programme that April, May and June were favourable to do complete public works. (Photo: Twitter)

New districts will help ease oversight: CM Jagan

YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be presenting a roadmap for the party for the next two years, leading up to the elections in 2024. (Photo: Twitter)

Jagan to present YSRC's roadmap for two years, early polls likely

Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is taking preventive steps ahead of the coming monsoon season to prevent the overflowing of nalas. (Representational Image/DC)

SCB begins works to check flooding



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

Osmania University. (DC Image)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP MLC polls: BJP headed for big win, but loses Varanasi to Independent candidate

BJP leader KP Srivastava flashes the victory sign after winning the Prayagraj seat in Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hanuman chalisa row: Shiv Sena workers try to enter MP Navneet Rana's house

Shiv Sena members gather outside the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana at Khar, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)

Congress remains silent on Kishor joining fold

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->