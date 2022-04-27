Be wary of communal, divisive elements: KCR

CM KCR at a public meeting in Alwal after laying the foundation for three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: With attention focused on the outcome of the TRS plenary on Wednesday, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao appeared to provide a hint of things to come on Tuesday by attacking "communal and divisive forces" which were trying to stall growth.

"Telangana achieved wonders within a short span of seven years due to communal harmony and good law and order situation. Huge investments flowed into Telangana, and a large number of industries came up resulting in huge job creation," the CM told a public meeting in Alwal after laying the foundation for three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city.

"But some communal and divisive forces are now trying to provoke people in the name of religion and caste. I caution people against such forces. If law and order deteriorates, no one will come to invest. Religious fanaticism is like cancer, which will kill us," Rao remarked. He said public health and education were the priorities for the government.

It is believed that Chandrashekar Rao will use the party’s 21st formation day celebrations to give clarity on the TRS' role in national politics, the party's stand towards the BJP and the Congress and the agreement signed with political strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

Kishor making an official announcement that he had decided not to join the Congress came as a big boost to the TRS.

Besides, Rao will gear up party leaders and cadre for the Assembly polls scheduled for December 2023 to achieve a rare hat-trick in power, in the first plenary after he announced a national role for the party.

Speaking to the media personnel after inspecting the arrangements at the HICC, venue of the TRS celebrations, party working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao said 11 resolutions would be passed at the plenary to reflect the people's aspirations and convey the party's stance on national politics.

Inflation and unemployment would figure in the discussions as also the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana, Rama Rao said. "We will prepare strategies for fulfilling the aspiration of our activists that the TRS should score a hat-trick in election victories," he said.

At the Alwal event, the CM conducted 'bhumi puja' for construction of TIMSes in Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Erragadda, for which the government has sanctioned Rs 2,679 crore. Once these three TIMS units, each with 1,000 beds, are ready, Hyderabad will have big state-run hospitals on all four sides, the fourth already functional at Gachibowli.

The Chief Minister said the four TIMS would reduce the load on the Osmania, Gandhi and NIMS hospitals. He lashed out at the "Andhra rulers' for failing to build any major government hospital in the city except NIMS in their 60-year regime.

Finance minister T. Harish Rao praised the CM for strengthening the public health sector by spending thousands of crores. "The CM is establishing a government medical college and nursing college in every district. He has set up hundreds of Basti Dawakhanas, government dialysis centres and diagnostic centres and made quality health care services and medical education affordable for poor. He is on a mission to construct major hospitals in Hyderabad and Warangal," Harish Rao said

The Alwal TIMS will be built in the G+5 pattern on 28.41 acres at a cost of Rs 897 crore while the hospital in Gaddiannaram will be built on 21.36 acres at a cost of Rs 900 crore in G+14 pattern. The Erragadda TIMS will be built on 60 acres in G+14 pattern at an estimated cost of Rs 882 crore.

On the lines of AIIMS-Delhi, medical education in speciality and super speciality courses will be provided at the three TIMS along with nursing and para-medical courses.