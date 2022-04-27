Nation Politics 27 Apr 2022 Chandrababu Naidu, M ...
Chandrababu Naidu, MLA Uma skip APSWC summons

The TD leaders had been summoned by the commission for allegedly misbehaving with APSWC chairperson Vasireddy Padma
Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image)
  Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Telugu Desam MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao did not appear before the AP State Women’s Commission on Wednesday.

They had been summoned by the commission for allegedly misbehaving with APSWC chairperson Vasireddy Padma during her visit to the Government General Hospital at Vijayawada to console a rape victim.

 

Instead, TD women leaders staged a protest against Padma for issuing summons. Padma affirmed that APSWC will take action against Naidu and Uma according to law.

Padma, who had summoned Naidu and Uma to explain their alleged highhanded behaviour with her, took serious note of their refusal to appear before the commission. Narrating how the two TD leaders had misbehaved with her, she announced that she would take action against them as per the law.

She alleged that Naidu had no respect towards either women or the women’s commission. “They have displayed their male chauvinism in ignoring my summons,” she said and blamed the TD  leaders for giving a call to the party workers to take up protest agitations against the commission.

 

Padma said she would discuss the matter with her legal team to initiate further action according to law.

Ten errors

AP State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma listed out “ten mistakes” of the TD leaders during their visit at the Vijayawada hospital to console a rape victim.

I: A large number of people tried to get too close to rape victim.
II: Large groups shouting on hospital premises.
III: Terrorising the victim.
IV: Violating Supreme Court guidelines aimed at safeguarding victim’s dignity.
V: Obstructing chairperson of Women's Commission.
VI: Preventing chairperson of Women's Commission from consoling victim.
VII: Threatening chairperson of Women's Commission.
VIII: Chandrababu Naidu speaking of personal attack on APSWC chief.
IX: TD leader Bonda Uma insulting her using derogatory language.
X: Parading victim’s family members in front of the media.

 

