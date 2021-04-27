Nation Politics 27 Apr 2021 TRS obstructing deve ...
Nation, Politics

TRS obstructing development in Warangal: Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 27, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Reddy said the Central govt had sanctioned several projects to speed up development of Warangal but the TRS government kept obstructing them
Kishan Reddy was campaigning for the BJP candidates for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporatoin (GWMC) elections. (Twitter/@kishanreddybjp)
 Kishan Reddy was campaigning for the BJP candidates for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporatoin (GWMC) elections. (Twitter/@kishanreddybjp)

WARANGAL: While the Central government sanctioned several projects to speed up development of Warangal, the TRS government in the state kept obstructing them and denying the benefits to the people, alleged Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy, on Monday.

Campaigning for the BJP candidates for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections, he said the Warangal ring road was laid at a cost of Rs 550 crore. The other half of the road project was to be taken up by the state but it did not execute the works. As a result, the development of Warangal remained stalled, he said.

 

The Union minister said the smart city mission halted midway because the state did not provide its share of the funds while the Central government gave its share.

Kishan Reddy pointed out that a railway rakes overhauling unit was allotted for Kazipet, but the state was taking things easy and is yet to hand over the full lot of land. The same with the airport project at Mamnoor. The BJP wanted to re-launch flight from the airport but the negligence of the state meant a loss for the people.

The super-specialty hospital constructed on the Kakatiya Medical College campus under the PMSSY scheme is not being useful to the poor yet because the state failed to release its share of the funds, he said.

 

“Even a dialysis centre and an oxygen plant were sanctioned here by the BJP government, the minister said.

Kishan Reddy said, “All these projects will be completed only when the BJP is elected to power in the GWMC. We will then push the state government to act fast. Even if the TRS is once again given the power here, its leaders will be afraid to question KCR and his son KTR,” the Union minister stated.

...
Tags: kishan reddy, warangal development, bjp campaigning, greater warangal municipal corporation (gwmc) elections


Latest From Nation

Gudur Narayana Reddy. - By Arrangement

G. Narayana, an ‘icon of hope’ for plasma

A member of medical staff inspects the intensive care unit (ICU), which is being prepared for the COVID-19 coronavirus patients, at The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) at Gachibowli. (AFP FIle)

Covid-19 patients exploited at Telangana's TIMS Hospital

The first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas reaches Delhi Cantt, Tuesday early morning, April 27, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

Oxygen Express with 70 tonnes of oxygen reaches Delhi

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded from a German Lufthansa aircraft in New Delhi. (Image credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

First shipment of UK COVID-19 medical aid arrives in India: Govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet. (Representational Photo: AFP)

BJP seeks 25 seats from AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

it is believed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits Chennai and finalise the seat sharing. (Representational image : PTI file photo)

Kerala HC directs EC to ensure only one vote for a person

The Commission on Monday informed the court that it will ensure the sanctity of the elections by ensuring that no multiple votes are cast by such voters in the polls. (Representational Photo: AFP)

A booth with 90 voters in Assam polled 171 votes, officials fired

The Election Commission has found that 171 votes were cast at a booth where only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise in Halflong Assembly constituency of Dima Hasao district. (Representational Photo: AFP)

More J&K employees may face axe for being 'anti-national'

In 1990 when the Kashmiri separatist campaign became violent, the J&K government had sacked five of its senior officials after accusing them of being involved in anti-national activities and for taking pro-separatist stand. — Representational image/AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham