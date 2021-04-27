Covid-confined KCR, KTR managing civic polls virtually

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao, both confined after contracting Covid-19, are monitoring the ruling party’s campaigns and strategies for municipal elections on April 30. (Photo: Facebook @TRSparty)

HYDERABAD: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao, both confined after contracting Covid-19, are monitoring the ruling party’s campaigns and strategies for municipal elections on April 30 on a daily basis via teleconferences with in-charge ministers and party leaders of respective districts.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister has remained quarantined at his farmhouse in Erravelli since April 19 and Rama Rao has been under home isolation in Pragthi Bhavan since April 23 after the two tested Covid-19 positive. Despite this, they are holding teleconferences with party leaders three times every day, ruling party sources disclosed.

Elections are scheduled on April 30 in municipal corporations of Warangal and Khammam, apart from five municipalities of Siddipet, Jadcherla, Atchampet, Nakrekal and Kothur. Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao have set the target of a clean sweep for TRS leaders in these municipal polls. Both are obtaining survey reports on a daily basis on party's prospects and alerting leaders on deficiencies.

Emphasis of both the Chief Minister and the IT minister is on retaining Warangal and Khammam corporations with absolute majority, it is learnt.

Since these will be the final elections in Telangana before 2023 Assembly polls, both Chandrasekhar Rao and Rama Rao are giving utmost priority to achieving a resounding result in these municipal polls. Their aim is to send a clear signal that there is no alternative to the TRS in the state.

The party working president has given a call to all TRS leaders and cadres in districts to hoist party flags on Tuesday, April 27, the day on which the TRS was formed. Rama Rao said although the party had planned to organise TRS Formation Day celebrations in a grand manner, as this year marks completion of two decades of party’s existence, they have put all festivities on hold due to ongoing pandemic in the state.

TRS secretary general and Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao will unfurl the party flag at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.