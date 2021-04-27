Nation Politics 27 Apr 2021 Covid-confined KCR, ...
Nation, Politics

Covid-confined KCR, KTR managing civic polls virtually

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 27, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao have set the target of a clean sweep for TRS leaders in these municipal polls
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao, both confined after contracting Covid-19, are monitoring the ruling party’s campaigns and strategies for municipal elections on April 30. (Photo: Facebook @TRSparty)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao, both confined after contracting Covid-19, are monitoring the ruling party’s campaigns and strategies for municipal elections on April 30. (Photo: Facebook @TRSparty)

HYDERABAD: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao, both confined after contracting Covid-19, are monitoring the ruling party’s campaigns and strategies for municipal elections on April 30 on a daily basis via teleconferences with in-charge ministers and party leaders of respective districts.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister has remained quarantined at his farmhouse in Erravelli since April 19 and Rama Rao has been under home isolation in Pragthi Bhavan since April 23 after the two tested Covid-19 positive. Despite this, they are holding teleconferences with party leaders three times every day, ruling party sources disclosed.

 

Elections are scheduled on April 30 in municipal corporations of Warangal and Khammam, apart from five municipalities of Siddipet, Jadcherla, Atchampet, Nakrekal and Kothur. Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao have set the target of a clean sweep for TRS leaders in these municipal polls. Both are obtaining survey reports on a daily basis on party's prospects and alerting leaders on deficiencies.

Emphasis of both the Chief Minister and the IT minister is on retaining Warangal and Khammam corporations with absolute majority, it is learnt.
Since these will be the final elections in Telangana before 2023 Assembly polls, both Chandrasekhar Rao and Rama Rao are giving utmost priority to achieving a resounding result in these municipal polls. Their aim is to send a clear signal that there is no alternative to the TRS in the state.

 

The party working president has given a call to all TRS leaders and cadres in districts to hoist party flags on Tuesday, April 27, the day on which the TRS was formed. Rama Rao said although the party had planned to organise TRS Formation Day celebrations in a grand manner, as this year marks completion of two decades of party’s existence, they have put all festivities on hold due to ongoing pandemic in the state.

TRS secretary general and Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao will unfurl the party flag at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

...
Tags: telangana civic polls, kcr and ktr, municipal polls in telangana, municipal corporations of warangal and khammam polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Gudur Narayana Reddy. - By Arrangement

G. Narayana, an ‘icon of hope’ for plasma

A member of medical staff inspects the intensive care unit (ICU), which is being prepared for the COVID-19 coronavirus patients, at The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) at Gachibowli. (AFP FIle)

Covid-19 patients exploited at Telangana's TIMS Hospital

The first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas reaches Delhi Cantt, Tuesday early morning, April 27, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

Oxygen Express with 70 tonnes of oxygen reaches Delhi

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded from a German Lufthansa aircraft in New Delhi. (Image credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

First shipment of UK COVID-19 medical aid arrives in India: Govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet. (Representational Photo: AFP)

BJP seeks 25 seats from AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

it is believed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits Chennai and finalise the seat sharing. (Representational image : PTI file photo)

Kerala HC directs EC to ensure only one vote for a person

The Commission on Monday informed the court that it will ensure the sanctity of the elections by ensuring that no multiple votes are cast by such voters in the polls. (Representational Photo: AFP)

A booth with 90 voters in Assam polled 171 votes, officials fired

The Election Commission has found that 171 votes were cast at a booth where only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise in Halflong Assembly constituency of Dima Hasao district. (Representational Photo: AFP)

More J&K employees may face axe for being 'anti-national'

In 1990 when the Kashmiri separatist campaign became violent, the J&K government had sacked five of its senior officials after accusing them of being involved in anti-national activities and for taking pro-separatist stand. — Representational image/AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham