34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

27,890

1,607

Recovered

6,523

585

Deaths

882

57

Maharashtra80681188342 Gujarat3301313151 Delhi291887754 Rajasthan218562941 Madhya Pradesh2090302103 Tamil Nadu1885102024 Uttar Pradesh187332730 Andhra Pradesh109723131 Telangana100131625 West Bengal61110520 Jammu and Kashmir5231377 Karnataka50318219 Kerala4693424 Punjab3228418 Haryana2961993 Bihar277562 Odisha103351 Jharkhand82133 Uttarakhand51260 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Chandigarh36170 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Politics 27 Apr 2020 Congress alleges � ...
Nation, Politics

Congress alleges 'absolute anarchy' and many 'scams' in purchase of Covid19 equipment

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Apr 27, 2020, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2020, 3:05 pm IST
Priyanka Gandhi and party spokesman raise of raft of charges on PPE, test kit purchases
Priyanka Gandhi fires a broadside at Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
 Priyanka Gandhi fires a broadside at Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday upped the ante against the Narendra Modi government, alleging profiteering on purchase of PPE (personal protective equipment) used by medics and other material needed for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. The party’s official spokesman tore into the Union government, while its gen sec for UP, aimed her volley at chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

"There seems to be absolute anarchy in procurement of equipment for fighting COVID-19," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said in a press conference on video.

 

The party demanded that details of all purchases made in the past one month should be made public, be it test kits, PPEs or ventilators.

Highlighting the case of one particular company engaged in the supply of testing kits, Tewari alleged that kits that it had sourced for Rs 245 were being sold to ICMR at Rs 600 each and for Rs 400 each to the Tamil Nadu government.

He said the matter came to light in a petition filed before the Delhi High Court by another company that supplies such equipment.

"This is an extremely serious matter which hurts the fight of India against COVID-19," Tewari said. “Our country's resources are scarce and we have to optimise the resources and not allow companies to make arbitrage of over 60 per cent in these transactions."

On another flank, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue of "faulty" PPEs being supplied to medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh and prodded the Yogi Adityanath government to punish the people behind the "scam".

She added that the current UP government’s natural response is to go after the people who leaked the story to the opposition rather than round up the scamsters.

Priyanka highlighted a letter by the state’s director-general for medical education stating that faulty PPEs were supplied. The letter was leaked.

She also shared a letter by the UP government later seeking to inquire who was behind the leak.

"Faulty PPEs were supplied to many medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh. It was good that this was detected early and the same were returned and no one could play with the safety of our warrior doctors.

"Surprisingly, the UP government is not bothered about the scam but is concerned about who leaked the information about these faulty kits," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It was good that the news came out, otherwise the issue of faulty kits would not have come to light and would have been pushed under the carpet.

...
Tags: congress, priyanka gandhi, manish tewari, yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh, ppe purchase, test kits
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Three bodies of indians earlier returned arrive in Delhi, handed over to kin. (PTI Photo)

Bodies of three Indians return from UAE after being sent back from Delhi airport

Representative Image. (AP Photo)

Plasma therapy to treat Covid19 positive patients begin in Lucknow hospital

Supreme Court issued a notice to government and others on PIL against lay-offs and salary cuts in media industry. (PTI Photo)

SC seeks Centre's response on PIL against lay-offs, salary cuts in media industry

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Rahul urges PM to take action against 'profiteering' in Covid19 test kits procurement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul urges PM to take action against 'profiteering' in Covid19 test kits procurement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Resolve migrant workers' problems on priority: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)

Lockdown may be lifted in coronavirus free districts of Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (PTI)

Omar Abdullah walks free after months in detention

Omar Abdullah

Formulate a national plan for handling coronavirus crisis: Cong to govt

Medics interact with a patient at a help desk set up in view of the coronavirus pandemic at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham