Kishan wants national flag at every house on August 15

Union Minister of Tourism G.Kishan Reddy speaks during the inauguration of the National Culture festival- 2022 at Arts college in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, State ministers M.Srinivasa Rao, Ch.Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, AP BJP President S.Veerraju and Rajahmundry MP M. Bharat are seen. (DC photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister for culture G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday called upon all citizens in the country to hoist the national flag atop their house on August 15 to show their patriotism on 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence Day.

Addressing a large gathering at Government Arts College grounds in Rajamahendravaram to mark the 12th edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, he said when he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the biennial national cultural festival in Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the PM readily agreed.

Kishan Reddy said nearly 600 artists from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are participating in the cultural programme.

The union minister announced that the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will be held in Warangal of Telangana on March 29 and 30 and in Hyderabad from April 1 to 3, where Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and governors from five states will take part in the programme to mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Kishan Reddy said Prime Minister Modi will visit both the Telugu states to participate in the 125th Birth Anniversary of Alluri Sitharama Raju, who had fought against the British. He pointed out that the centre had allocated ₹ 30 crore to organise the event in a big way. He said that they would open a museum on the revolutionary leader in addition to setting up a monument for him in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurated the 12th edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Rajamahendravaram, being held under the aegis of South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the call given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose “Give Me Blood, I Will Give You Freedom” inspired people of the country to fight against British, forcing them to leave the country. In this regard, he commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up a hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate in Delhi.

The Governor wished the spirit of freedom movement will once again fill hearts of people while celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

AP ministers M. Srinivasa Rao and Ch. Srinivas Venugopala Krishna were among those who participated in the event.