Nation Politics 27 Mar 2022 Kishan wants nationa ...
Nation, Politics

Kishan wants national flag at every house on August 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Mar 27, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2022, 12:46 am IST
Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will be held in Warangal of Telangana on March 29 and 30 and in Hyderabad from April 1 to 3
Union Minister of Tourism G.Kishan Reddy speaks during the inauguration of the National Culture festival- 2022 at Arts college in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, State ministers M.Srinivasa Rao, Ch.Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, AP BJP President S.Veerraju and Rajahmundry MP M. Bharat are seen. (DC photo)
 Union Minister of Tourism G.Kishan Reddy speaks during the inauguration of the National Culture festival- 2022 at Arts college in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, State ministers M.Srinivasa Rao, Ch.Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, AP BJP President S.Veerraju and Rajahmundry MP M. Bharat are seen. (DC photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister for culture G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday called upon all citizens in the country to hoist the national flag atop their house on August 15 to show their patriotism on 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence Day.

Addressing a large gathering at Government Arts College grounds in Rajamahendravaram to mark the 12th edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, he said when he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the biennial national cultural festival in Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the PM readily agreed.

 

Kishan Reddy said nearly 600 artists from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are participating in the cultural programme.

The union minister announced that the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will be held in Warangal of Telangana on March 29 and 30 and in Hyderabad from April 1 to 3, where Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and governors from five states will take part in the programme to mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Kishan Reddy said Prime Minister Modi will visit both the Telugu states to participate in the 125th Birth Anniversary of Alluri Sitharama Raju, who had fought against the British. He pointed out that the centre had allocated ₹ 30 crore to organise the event in a big way. He said that they would open a museum on the revolutionary leader in addition to setting up a monument for him in Visakhapatnam.

 

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurated the 12th edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Rajamahendravaram, being held under the aegis of South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the call given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose “Give Me Blood, I Will Give You Freedom” inspired people of the country to fight against British, forcing them to leave the country. In this regard, he commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up a hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate in Delhi.

 

The Governor wished the spirit of freedom movement will once again fill hearts of people while celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
AP ministers M. Srinivasa Rao and Ch. Srinivas Venugopala Krishna were among those who participated in the event.

...
Tags: g. kishan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Rama Rao met Dr Albert Bourla, CEO and chairman of Pfizer, along with the company’s executive vice president Mike McDermott, EVP to showcase the vibrant life sciences ecosystem of Telangana and understand Pfizer’s strategy and plans for healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in India. — By arrangement

Sprinklr, a US software company based in New York, offers to set up unit in Hyd

A few years ago, Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahendar Reddy (in picture) had sent an email warning to all superintendents of police (SPs) and police commissioners enclosing a list of 400 staff of respective police stations who were indulged in illegal activities. The DGP also directed the unit heads and police commissioners to attach such policemen to AR headquarters and provide proper training to perform duties. — DC Image

Corruption among cops on rise in Telangana

Walls of the park have been beautifully painted depicting different themes. CCTV cameras have been installed for safety of women and children visiting the park. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

Warangal civic body completes Micro Park in 75 hours

After reopening of the complex on Monday, the temple would be open for regular devotees during the day starting at 6.30 am and the last spell at 8.15 pm before closing for the day at 9.15 pm. Other time slots for regular devotees are at 9 am, 12.45 pm, and 5 pm. — Twitter

Mahayagam at Yadadri enters sixth day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Haryana passes anti-conversion Bill

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar during the state Budget session, in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)

Dispel apprehensions on Pegasus, says former intelligence chief Venkateswara Rao

News

Shah, Nadda, Dhami meet over new government in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP working president J.P. Nadda. (PTI file image)

Congress calls meeting on Saturday to discuss organizational elections

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala with party leader KC Venugopal. — PTI File photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->