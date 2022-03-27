Nation Politics 27 Mar 2022 KCR desperate to fin ...
Nation, Politics

KCR desperate to find scapegoat for his failures: Kishan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 27, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2022, 11:31 pm IST
No other state has any issues with the policy of the Central govt on paddy procurement, except TS, said the minister
G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER addresses media on the occasion of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav and the programs of Azadika Amrit Mahotsav at Taj Deccan hotel on Sunday. (DC Photo)
 G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER addresses media on the occasion of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav and the programs of Azadika Amrit Mahotsav at Taj Deccan hotel on Sunday. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: Squarely blaming Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for the paddy procurement impasse, Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said, “No other state, either ruled by the BJP or other parties from Tamil Nadu to Maharashtra to Andhra Pradesh has any issues with the policy of the Central government on paddy procurement, except Telangana. The reason is because CM KCR is trying to find someone to blame for his own failures.”

He was speaking at an event to announce the upcoming national culture festival being organised in the Telugu states to celebrate India’s diverse cultural heritage.

 

“We got the Science Park to Telangana from the Centre but the TRS government won’t give land to enable it. We have even paid the money to the state but they are sitting on it. We got a Textile Park, one of the seven being established in the country, approved for Telangana but the KCR government does not want to even respond to our requests to initiate it. From the huge food subsidy, which he then passes on as the state government’s scheme, to claiming credit for funds under various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, it looks like denying credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his only agenda,” Kishan Reddy said.

 

Speaking about a recent incident when he, along with senior political BJP leaders, had implored the Prime Minister to announce a freebie scheme in the Uttar Pradesh manifesto, given how important the election was politically for the party, Kisan Reddy revealed how PM Modi rejected it outright saying, “…let us rather sit in Opposition than do any politicsing which hurts the national interest,” adding, in contrast, “while we want to strengthen the nation and serve it, KCR wants to serve his family and personal interests.”

 

On the issue of rice, he said, “People are no longer eating boiled rice. So we have to discourage farmers from growing it. We will buy all the raw rice but Telangana has not even been able to supply the paddy procured previously.”

Announcing that India had now opened e-visa facilities for 170 countries to encourage foreign tourists, he said, “We have also waived the visa fee for many to boost tourism.”

On tourism within the country, Kishan Reddy said, “It would soon be possible for Indians to go on trains with coaches that would be designed by private parties, each devoted to a function like being a dining coach, a gym, a library on a religious pilgrimage circuit. Our goal is that every Indian with means must be encouraged to visit and discover India, and create world-class facilities.”

 

Speaking on the Ramappa temple, he said, “While the ASI (Archaeological Society of India) would develop the temple site, the tourism ministry has sanctioned `6 crore to restore the dilapidated mandapa to restore its erstwhile glory.” He also elaborated on how the tourism, civil aviation, railways and transport ministers were all working to ensure tourism is converted into a powerful growth engine, creating jobs in a big way.

Responding to questions on state politics, Kishan Reddy said, “CM KCR has lost it since the defeat at the hands of the BJP in Huzurabad. He is unable to accept the reality that people of Telangana have lost faith in him and will vote him out in the next elections.”

 

To another question on the efforts being made by the Modi government to bring back the famous Kohinoor diamond from England, he replied, “I am not aware of any official efforts being made currently about it.”

Inviting the people of Hyderabad to visit the Heritage festival on April 1, 2 and 3 being held at the NTR Stadium opposite, he said, “there will be great music and dance from different parts of India. We will be paying special tributes to two great Telugu artists we have lost recently – singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and poet-lyricist C. Sirivennela Sitaramasastri.”

 

Entry to the three-day national festival is free for everyone and is arranged in an open-air stadium to take the arts to the common people, he added.

Party spokespersons Krishna Sagar Rao and N.V. Subhash and former MLC N. Ramchander Rao attended the meeting.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, g. kishan reddy, paddy procurement telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prof. Kodandaram founder Telangana Jana Samithi (right) and scientist Sagar Dhara Former UNEP consultant (left) looks at the present situation of Osman Sagar encroachments on Google Earth print out shown in the Discussions and Resolutions demanding to remove encroachments inside Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar and all illegal structures in prohibited zone and strict implementation of GO111, way forward. (DC Photo)

Experts slam ‘bizarre’ decision to repeal GO No. 111

Terming the incident as a

Nitish Kumar assaulted at his hometown, seriously injured

Among the dead, five are related to the bridegroom from Dharmavaram town apart from the bus driver and its cleaner. (Representational Image: PTI)

Heart-rending scenes at families of the dead

Industries and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao with the Managing Partner of Advent International John Maldonado in New York, USA. (Image: @MinisterKTR)

KTR winds up US tour, gets in more investment to Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

BJP ends Manipur suspense; Biren Singh will be CM again

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Raghav Chadha is co-incharge of AAP's political affairs in Punjab and also sitting MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. (PTI Image)

Telangana ministers to meet Goyal over paddy procurement

Goyal had also stated that the Telangana government had agreed in writing not to supply boiled rice from this year but was now blaming the Centre for non-procurement. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->