Nation Politics 27 Mar 2022 AAP focuses on gaini ...
Nation, Politics

AAP focuses on gaining ground in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2022, 9:25 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2022, 10:49 am IST
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti took part in ‘Tiranga yatra’ conducted by AAP-Telangana leaders at the Martyrs memorial at Lakdikapul
Bharti (in picture) said the TRS had failed to implement people-friendly policies and could not provide free health care and education, employment opportunities to youth and basic amenities to the poor unlike in Delhi. — DC file photo
 Bharti (in picture) said the TRS had failed to implement people-friendly policies and could not provide free health care and education, employment opportunities to youth and basic amenities to the poor unlike in Delhi. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Somnath Bharti, the party’s south India incharge, said that the AAP would strengthen its activities and draw more members in Telangana.

He was speaking at a ‘Tiranga yatra’ conducted by AAP-Telangana leaders at the Martyrs memorial at Lakdikapul, to mark the victory of the party in the Punjab elections.

 

Bharti, who had arrived for the yatra, alleged that the BJP had supported the flm ‘The Kashmir Files’ to divide society in its bid for votebank politics. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi must concentrate on the common man files and files that have been pending since decades in connection with people's issues,” he said.

Bharti said that taking inspiration from AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the people of Punjab had supported the party, and asked party leaders in Telangana to undertake a door-to-door campaign to explain the policies being implemented in Delhi. “The groundwork will give us good results.”

 

He said the TRS had failed to implement people-friendly policies and could not provide free health care and education, employment opportunities to youth and basic amenities to the poor unlike in Delhi.AAP search committee chairperson Indira Shoban alleged that the government had attempted to stop the yatra by “influencing the police”. She stated that the party would bring the TRS government's failures to the people's notice.

...
Tags: aam aadmi party, aap mla somnath bharti, the kashmir files, aap tiranga yatra hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

VHP leaders handing over memorandum.

VHP asks K'taka government to discontinue ‘Salam Mangalarati' ritual at Kollur temple

There are a few new airlines which include India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, to begin airline operations with India. (ANI Image)

After 2 years, India to resume regular international flights from today

Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. (PTI)

5th price revision in prices of petrol, diesel in 6 days

According to the police, the incident happened at around 9.30 pm at Bhakarapet ghat between Madanapalle and Tirupati. (Images via ANI)

Eight killed, over 45 injured as bus plunges into valley on Bhakarapeta ghat road



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

BJP ends Manipur suspense; Biren Singh will be CM again

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Raghav Chadha is co-incharge of AAP's political affairs in Punjab and also sitting MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. (PTI Image)

Telangana ministers to meet Goyal over paddy procurement

Goyal had also stated that the Telangana government had agreed in writing not to supply boiled rice from this year but was now blaming the Centre for non-procurement. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->