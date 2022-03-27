AAP focuses on gaining ground in Telangana

Bharti (in picture) said the TRS had failed to implement people-friendly policies and could not provide free health care and education, employment opportunities to youth and basic amenities to the poor unlike in Delhi. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Somnath Bharti, the party’s south India incharge, said that the AAP would strengthen its activities and draw more members in Telangana.

He was speaking at a ‘Tiranga yatra’ conducted by AAP-Telangana leaders at the Martyrs memorial at Lakdikapul, to mark the victory of the party in the Punjab elections.

Bharti, who had arrived for the yatra, alleged that the BJP had supported the flm ‘The Kashmir Files’ to divide society in its bid for votebank politics. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi must concentrate on the common man files and files that have been pending since decades in connection with people's issues,” he said.

Bharti said that taking inspiration from AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the people of Punjab had supported the party, and asked party leaders in Telangana to undertake a door-to-door campaign to explain the policies being implemented in Delhi. “The groundwork will give us good results.”

He said the TRS had failed to implement people-friendly policies and could not provide free health care and education, employment opportunities to youth and basic amenities to the poor unlike in Delhi.AAP search committee chairperson Indira Shoban alleged that the government had attempted to stop the yatra by “influencing the police”. She stated that the party would bring the TRS government's failures to the people's notice.