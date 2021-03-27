Parties gear up for Adilabad Rural ZPTC elections

News doing the political rounds is that a senior BJP leader was behind the postponement of former Adilabad MP Rathod Ramesh’s ( right) entry into the party. — DC file photo

ADILABAD: Political parties are springing back to life and gearing up for elections to Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat following reports that the state government may issue a notification in May. TRS leaders and cadre are going ahead with a winning spirit.

The contention is that BJP leader is keen on fielding his son as the party candidate for the Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat but the prospects would be diminished if Ramesh Rathod joins before the elections. It could also affect the winning prospects of his son as Adivasis votes play a crucial role in this election.

The main contenders TRS, BJP and Congress are getting battle-ready. It may be recalled that BJP and TRS were to splurge on feasts for the villagers to whom they also planned to distribute cash ahead of festivals a month ago. However, they held back on coming to know that there was a delay in issuing an election notification.

Meanwhile, the voters are demanding leaders of all parties to initiate steps to improve road connectivity and resolve drinking water problems in their villages.