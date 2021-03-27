Nation Politics 27 Mar 2021 Parties gear up for ...
Nation, Politics

Parties gear up for Adilabad Rural ZPTC elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2021, 8:02 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2021, 9:03 am IST
The BJP leader is keen on fielding his son as the party candidate but the prospects would be diminished if Rathod joins before polls
News doing the political rounds is that a senior BJP leader was behind the postponement of former Adilabad MP Rathod Ramesh’s ( right) entry into the party. — DC file photo
 News doing the political rounds is that a senior BJP leader was behind the postponement of former Adilabad MP Rathod Ramesh’s ( right) entry into the party. — DC file photo

ADILABAD: Political parties are springing back to life and gearing up for elections to Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat following reports that the state government may issue a notification in May. TRS leaders and cadre are going ahead with a winning spirit.

News doing the political rounds is that a senior BJP leader was behind the postponement of former Adilabad MP Rathod Ramesh’s entry into the party.
The contention is that BJP leader is keen on fielding his son as the party candidate for the Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat but the prospects would be diminished if Ramesh Rathod joins before the elections. It could also affect the winning prospects of his son as Adivasis votes play a crucial role in this election.

 

The main contenders TRS, BJP and Congress are getting battle-ready. It may be recalled that BJP and TRS were to splurge on feasts for the villagers to whom they also planned to distribute cash ahead of festivals a month ago. However, they held back on coming to know that there was a delay in issuing an election notification.

Meanwhile, the voters are demanding leaders of all parties to initiate steps to improve road connectivity and resolve drinking water problems in their villages.

...
Tags: adilabad zptc elections, adilabad zptc elections notification may, former mp rathod ramesh, adilabad zptc elections adivasi votes crucial, adilabad zptc elections delay, adilabad zptc election adivasis demand road connectivity, drinking water problem
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 27 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Model of the new Secretariat being built in Telangana. — By arrangement

Foundation stones for mosque, temple, church at one go: Minister

from these, the state has 20 inactive and 54 working PSUs. — Representational image

8 power PSUs in Telangana incurred loss of Rs 5,433 crore

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan approved Sawhney’s name for the post on Friday. — DC file photo

Ex-CS and adviser to Jagan is new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh

Telangana is one of the best performing States which contained the spread of the virus effectively and this was certified by the Centre. — DC file photo

No more lockdowns in Telangana, assures KCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP seeks 25 seats from AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

it is believed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits Chennai and finalise the seat sharing. (Representational image : PTI file photo)

Sasikala will not be re-inducted in AIADMK: D Jayakumar

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar(R) during an election campaign rally, in Chennai, Saturday, March 24, 2020. (PTI)

UPA is paralysed and non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head it: Shiv Sena

I don't think any regional party in the country has objection to Sharad Pawar heading the UPA, said Sanjay Raut. (PTI file photo)

Mamata calls herself big donkey for not recognising true face of influential family

Taking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his promise to implement the seventh pay commission for West Bengal government employees, Banerjee questioned the rise in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices. (Photo: PTI)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham