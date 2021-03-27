Ex-CS and adviser to Jagan is new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan approved Sawhney’s name for the post on Friday. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Nilam Sawhney, former chief secretary and adviser to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, will be State Election Commissioner of AP after the retirement of the incumbent, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar at the end of the month.

According to reports, AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan approved Sawhney’s name for the post on Friday.

Earlier, AP government had sent a list of three persons for the post to the Governor: Sawhney and retired IAS officers M. Samuel and L. Premchandra Reddy. The TD objected to Samuel, pointing out that he was a co-accused with Jagan Mohan Reddy in the CBI cases.