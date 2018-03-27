TRS to halt protests to allow no-trust motion in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the TRS has decided to withdraw its protests on the reservations issue in the Lok Sabha so as to deny an excuse to the BJP government to get the House adjourned sine die. The ruling party in the state wants to allow the no-confidence motions against the Narendra Modi government to be taken up.

The decision was taken at a TRS parliamentary party meeting chaired Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday. The Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) will also participate in the debate on the no-confidence motion, if it comes up in the House. The party would, however, take a decision whether to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion later.

The protests by TRS and AIADMK members in the Lok Sabha forced Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan refuse the admission of no-trust motions moved by the YSRC and the Telugu Desam citing lack of order. Some political parties have accused the TRS of helping out the central government by stalling the proceedings.

TRS MP K. Kavitha, however, said that her party supports the demand for the special category status for AP.

Despite the support, she said some AP leaders are blaming her party and asked them not to speak in a manner that insults the people of Telangana and the Telangana agitation.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, TRS parliamentary party leader K. Keshava Rao rejected accusations of the TRS obstructing the no-confidence motion. “It is also not true that it is due to the TRS that the House is being adjourned every day as AIADMK members are also protesting on the Cauvery water issue.”

Though the party members will not protest in the well of the House from Tuesday, Mr Keshava Rao sought add that there is no question of his party going back on their demand on the reservations issue.

Explaining further, party MP G. Vinod Kumar said his party demands “one nation, one act” on reservation as some states have a quota of more than 50 per cent while some don’t.