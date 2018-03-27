App wars: ‘PM Big Boss, Chhota Bheem’ Cong, BJP slug it out over data misuse

New Delhi: With charges of sharing user data raging, the Congress on Monday too down its app from the digital distribution service.

The war of words between the Congress and the BJP on data sharing spiralled on Monday with Congress president Rahul Gandhi dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ‘Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians’ while Union minister Smriti Irani saying even ‘Chhota Bheem (an Indian animation character)’ knows that commonly asked permission on apps does not ‘tantamount to snooping.’

The Congress had earlier targeted BJP over the official mobile app of Mr Modi claiming that NaMo app data is shared with third party companies to improve user experience.

The BJP also hit back at the Congress president for being ‘a classic case of technological illiteracy’ and said Mr Gandhi was rattled after his plan to influence the next Lok Sabha election with the help of disgraced data mining firm Cambridge Analytica was ‘exposed.’

BJP’s Sambit Patra alleged that it was the Congress app that was ‘stealing’ people’s data and as soon as the BJP exposed it the opposition party took it down from Google’s play store, making it ‘Congress-mukt’.

In a tweet, Mr Gandhi had dubbed the PM as ‘the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians’ and alleged that his ‘NaMo app secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks users' location via GPS.”