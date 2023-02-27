  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 27 Feb 2023 KTR to tour district ...
Nation, Politics

KTR to tour districts before Assembly polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:50 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 12:52 am IST
IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao will tour all the districts in the next three months in the run-up to the next Assembly elections.

In what is his first such undertaking, Rama Rao will address 50 public meetings covering 50 Assembly constituencies besides launching development programmes. The tour will have its first stopover in Hanamkonda district on Monday.

After launching a slew of development programmes, he will address a public meeting at Sodashapally cross road in Velair mandal.

Party sources said that since party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will be busy with BRS expansion plans, he has urged Rama Rao to undertake tours of districts.

Opposition parties like the Congress and BJP have stepped up political activity in the state with many of their top leaders extensively undertaking tours in districts.

While TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is continuing his padayatra from February 7, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has already completed a few rounds of padayatra and the party has organised 6,500 street corner meetings of the projected 11,000.

On this count, BRS seems to be lagging behind as it did not organise any public outreach programme in several months. The only one of note was the public meeting of Chandrashekar Rao at Khammam on January 18.

Against this backdrop, he has reportedly decided to depute Rama Rao to undertake tours to districts and boost the morale of party leaders and cadre.

...
Tags: industries minister kt rama rao, 2023 telangana assembly elections, a. revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KTR urges people not to hand over power to madcaps
Welspun group to invest Rs 5,000 crore across sectors: KTR

Latest From Nation

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao termed the arrest as 'undemocratic' and alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was misusing central investigation agencies like CBI against parties and leaders who were opposed to the BJP. (Image Source: Twitter)

KTR condemns Sisodia's arrest

Youth Congress leaders led by city president Motha Rohit hold a demonstration at Amberpet demanding the resignation of Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi over the menace posed by strays, in Hyderabad on Sunday. They also brought along dogs and said the Mayor should adopt them as she was sympathetic towards the animals. — By Arrangement

Youth Congress leaders hold demonstration demanding Hyderabad Mayor's resignation

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress' 85th Plenary session (Image Source:PTI)

Rahul's speech has given a new direction: TS leaders

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu. (DC Image)

AP government staff plan phase-wise protests



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP lusts for power, Congress fights for truth: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress' 85th Plenary session on its 3rd day, in Nava Raipur, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI)

Will continue to ask questions about Adani till truth is out: Rahul

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel greets party leader Rahul Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, (PTI)

Church asks community to vote against "communal force" in poll-bound Nagaland

The message, issued by NBCC general secretary Reverend Zelhou, also highlighted the

SC verdict has unmasked the betrayers who wanted to finish off AIADMK: Palaniswami

Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Supreme Court allowed Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary. (PTI Photo)

BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Sonia

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->