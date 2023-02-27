KTR to tour districts before Assembly polls

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao will tour all the districts in the next three months in the run-up to the next Assembly elections.

In what is his first such undertaking, Rama Rao will address 50 public meetings covering 50 Assembly constituencies besides launching development programmes. The tour will have its first stopover in Hanamkonda district on Monday.

After launching a slew of development programmes, he will address a public meeting at Sodashapally cross road in Velair mandal.

Party sources said that since party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will be busy with BRS expansion plans, he has urged Rama Rao to undertake tours of districts.

Opposition parties like the Congress and BJP have stepped up political activity in the state with many of their top leaders extensively undertaking tours in districts.

While TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is continuing his padayatra from February 7, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has already completed a few rounds of padayatra and the party has organised 6,500 street corner meetings of the projected 11,000.

On this count, BRS seems to be lagging behind as it did not organise any public outreach programme in several months. The only one of note was the public meeting of Chandrashekar Rao at Khammam on January 18.

Against this backdrop, he has reportedly decided to depute Rama Rao to undertake tours to districts and boost the morale of party leaders and cadre.