KTR condemns Sisodia's arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 27, 2023, 2:00 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 7:49 am IST
IT minister K.T. Rama Rao termed the arrest as 'undemocratic' and alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was misusing central investigation agencies like CBI against parties and leaders who were opposed to the BJP. (Image Source: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

In a media statement, BRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao termed the arrest as 'undemocratic' and alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was misusing central investigation agencies like CBI against parties and leaders who were opposed to the BJP.

Rama Rao charged the BJP with misusing central agencies to weaken Opposition parties in those states where the BJP lacked public support to come to power, adding that Sisodia's arrest was part of that 'larger conspiracy' of the BJP.

He expressed concern that democracy was under threat under the BJP regime and termed Sisodia's arrest as the height of the 'political witch-hunt' of the BJP government.

Rama Rao alleged that BJP resorted to Sisodia's arrest as it was unable the digest the setback it had faced in the Supreme Court on the issue of the Delhi mayoral election.

He said Sisodia's arrest was a sign of 'cowardice' and the BJP was indulging in such moves against those who questioned the “inefficient governance and policies” of the Centre.

Rama Rao also tweeted, "How many ED, IT & CBI raids on BJP leaders or their kith & kin in last 8 years? Kya Sab Ke Sab BJP Wale Raja Satya Harischandra Ke Cousins/Rishtedaar Hain? The country is watching how PM’s Cronies are protected despite serious allegations & how Opposition leaders are hounded (sic)."

