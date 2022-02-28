Nation Politics 27 Feb 2022 Prashant Kishor, Pra ...
Prashant Kishor, Prakash Raj meet KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Feb 28, 2022, 3:18 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 7:06 am IST
The meeting took place at Chandrashekar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravelli
Hyderabad: Election strategist Prashant Kishor and noted film actor Prakash Raj met TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday. The meeting comes just a week after the Chief Minister’s apparently successful visit to Mumbai to get the support of Maharashtra parties for his proposed national front.

Kishor, who is credited with plotting the victory of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is reported to have discussed several issues including Chandrashekar Rao’s entry into national politics, the remarks made by Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government, with the Chief Minister.

 

Kishor has been in Telangana for the last two days, gathering first-hand information on the political situation in the state, it was stated. Prakash Raj was a sudden addition to the Chief Minister’s retinue when he visited Mumbai.

Later, Kishor and Prakash Raj visited Mallannasagar on Saturday, reportedly on the advise of the Chief Minister. The reservoir, one of the biggest on the Godavari, was dedicated to the nation by Rao last week.

The photographs of Kishor and Prakash Raj at Mallannasagar went viral on social media

 

Reportedly, Prakash Raj also had a look at the welfare schemes and developmental activities taken up in the Gajwel Assembly constituency, represented by Chandrasekhar Rao.

