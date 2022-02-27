Nation Politics 27 Feb 2022 UP elections 2022 fi ...
Nation, Politics

UP elections 2022 fifth phase: Over 8 per cent polling recorded till 9 am

PTI
Published Feb 27, 2022, 9:48 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2022, 10:28 am IST
As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in this round including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya
Polling officials carry Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at an election material distribution centre on the eve of the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Allahabad. (Photo: AFP)
 Polling officials carry Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at an election material distribution centre on the eve of the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Allahabad. (Photo: AFP)

Lucknow: Polling for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 61 seats across 12 districts got off to a slow start on Sunday with just over eight per cent of the voters exercising their right in the first two hours of voting.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in this round including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Sirathu in Kaushambi district. He is pitted against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.

 

The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Around 2.24 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

The polling percentage till 9 am is 8.02, as per ECI's Voter turnout app.

While Amethi recorded 8.67 per cent voting, Ayodhya had 9.44 per cent, Bahraich 7.45 per cent, Barabanki 6.21 per cent, Chitrakoot 8.80 per cent, Gonda 8.31 per cent, Kaushambi 11.40 per cent, Pratapgarh 6.95 per cent, Prayagraj 6.95 per cent, Raebareli 7.48 per cent, Shrawasti 9.67 per cent and Sultanpur 8.60 per cent, it said.

The districts where polling is being held are Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

 

Amethi and Raebareli, once considered the Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, too will vote on Sunday.

Some of the ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda).

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray as the Jansatta Dal candidate, with old aide Gulshan Yadav contesting against him on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

 

Union minister Anupriya Patel's mother and Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel is contesting from the Pratapgarh seat. The Apna Dal (K) has entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Union minister Patel, heading a rival faction of the party named after her father Sonelal Patel, however, has handed over the seat to the BJP to challenge her mother Krishna Patel.

Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona is fighting from Rampur Khas of Pratapgarh.

With the completion of polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

 

...
Tags: up elections 2022, up elections, up assembly elections, 2022 up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India/File)

BJP president Nadda's account hacked, tweets on Ukraine crisis, crypto currency

The local trains were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Power outage in parts of central, south mumbai; local trains stop on one line

Karanataka government has facilitated the evacuation of 13 students from the state. (ANI)

Karnataka government helps 13 students evacuated from Ukraine reach homes

Fishermen prepare nets prior to a night of fishing. (Photo: AFP)

Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy off Ramanathapuram coast



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former PM Manmohan Singh hits out at Modi for blaming Nehru for all ills

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI file photo)

PM Modi interacts with prominent Sikh personalities ahead of Punjab election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with prominent Sikh personalities at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, Feb 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sanjay Raut claims some people asked him to help in toppling Maharashtra Govt

Sanjay Raut (PTI file photo)

BJP sees chance in Uttar Pradesh Phase-5 elections

Polling officials check the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) before they leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Allahabad. (Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)

Lakhimpur, Unnao go to polls today

Election officials look up a duty chart that shows their allotted polling stations on the eve of the fourth phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->