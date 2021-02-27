Gudur Narayana Reddy vows to strive hard to strengthen BJP in TS

He was speaking after celebrating his 59th birthday at Bhudan Pochampalli on Friday among the weaver community in the presence of BJP vice-president D.K Aruna. (Image credit : Twitter/@GudurNarayana)

Hyderabad: BJP state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy said that he will strive hard to strengthen BJP in Telangana state.

He was speaking after celebrating his 59th birthday at Bhudan Pochampalli on Friday among the weaver community in the presence of BJP vice-president D.K Aruna, and former minister M. Narasimhulu. Narayana Reddy stated that he was lucky to have been born in the area which had given him a chance to serve the poor.

Leaders appreciated Narayana Reddy for helping 30 poor families by distributing Aasu Yantram (weaving machines). Leaders of the weaving community of Pochampalli and surrounding villages also appreciated the BJP leader for his gesture.

Aruna appreciated Narayan Rao for not being pompous and instead choosing the path of helping the weaving community. She appealed to the cadre to work for the victory of MLC candidate G. Premendar Reddy in the graduates constituency polls for the Legislative Council.

Narasimhulu lambasted Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for likening the CM’s post to his left footwear and for equating women with dogs. He said that Chandrashekar Rao had no respect for the people though they had elected him for the top post.