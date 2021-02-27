Nation Politics 27 Feb 2021 Gudur Narayana Reddy ...
Nation, Politics

Gudur Narayana Reddy vows to strive hard to strengthen BJP in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2021, 2:06 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2021, 7:13 am IST
Leaders appreciated Narayana Reddy for helping 30 poor families by distributing Aasu Yantram (weaving machines)
He was speaking after celebrating his 59th birthday at Bhudan Pochampalli on Friday among the weaver community in the presence of BJP vice-president D.K Aruna. (Image credit : Twitter/@GudurNarayana)
 He was speaking after celebrating his 59th birthday at Bhudan Pochampalli on Friday among the weaver community in the presence of BJP vice-president D.K Aruna. (Image credit : Twitter/@GudurNarayana)

Hyderabad: BJP state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy said that he will strive hard to strengthen BJP in Telangana state.

He was speaking after celebrating his 59th birthday at Bhudan Pochampalli on Friday among the weaver community in the presence of BJP vice-president D.K Aruna, and former minister M. Narasimhulu. Narayana Reddy stated that he was lucky to have been born in the area which had given him a chance to serve the poor.

 

Leaders appreciated Narayana Reddy for helping 30 poor families by distributing Aasu Yantram (weaving machines). Leaders of the weaving community of Pochampalli and surrounding villages also appreciated the BJP leader for his gesture.

Aruna appreciated Narayan Rao for not being pompous and instead choosing the path of helping the weaving community. She appealed to the cadre to work for the victory of MLC candidate G. Premendar Reddy in the graduates constituency polls for the Legislative Council.

 

Narasimhulu lambasted Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for likening the CM’s post to his left footwear and for equating women with dogs. He said that Chandrashekar Rao had no respect for the people though they had elected him for the top post.

...
Tags: bhudan pochampally, narayana rao, pucha porini devi, dk aruna, pochareddi, gudur narayan reddy, narsimhulu, kcr compared some other
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

She said all arrangements were made to perform Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam across the state with Kondagattu as the focal point. DC file photo

MLC Kavitha to undertake Hanuman Chalisa program

Naidu has been trying his best to establish his son Nara Lokesh as the new face of the party while a section of TD leaders and party supporters feel Jr NTR can be the only saviour of the party in a sinking mode. — Twitter

Jr NTR slogans in Naidu’s Kuppam roadshow becomes talk of town

Ajay Kumar wants to take credit for the bus station and show it as his achievement in order to impress the KMC electorate. — By arrangement

Pending works delay opening of new bus station in Khammam

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had intervened in the matter and previously promised suitable budgetary allocations. — Twitter

Free drinking water scheme in Telangana caught in inter-departmental wrangle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

Indian govt expresses 'displeasure' over Twitter's delay in withholding accounts

A screen capture of one of the accounts that Twitter withheld (Image source: Twitter)

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

TD blames CM Jagan for AP’s no show in union budget

TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham