Jr NTR slogans in Naidu’s Kuppam roadshow becomes talk of town

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on a three-day mission to repair the damage done to his party by YSR Congress in panchayat polls in his home turf Kuppam faced a tricky situation on Friday when he was addressing the public at Santhipuram mandal.

TD supporters who attended the roadshow raised slogans in support of Jr NTR and asked the TD chief to bring in the Tollywood hero and late NTR’s grandson for a TD roadshow in Kuppam.

In a video that went viral on media, Naidu was seen nodding as TD supporters shouted “Jai Jr NTR” slogans. Naidu did not pay much attention to these slogans, though, and continued with his road show.

Notably, Naidu has been trying his best to establish his son Nara Lokesh as the new face of the party while a section of TD leaders and party supporters feel Jr NTR can be the only saviour of the party in a sinking mode.

Some party activists had erected flexes in Chittoor and Prakasam districts during the Sankranti festival, inviting Jr NTR into active politics to save the party. A few TD leaders have on occasions also said if Jr NTR is projected as the next CM candidate, the party would get a new lease of life in the 2024 elections.