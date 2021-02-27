Nation Politics 27 Feb 2021 Jr NTR slogans in Na ...
Nation, Politics

Jr NTR slogans in Naidu’s Kuppam roadshow becomes talk of town

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2021, 8:36 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2021, 8:47 am IST
TD supporters who attended the roadshow raised slogans in support of Jr NTR and asked the TD chief to bring him for a roadshow in Kuppam
Naidu has been trying his best to establish his son Nara Lokesh as the new face of the party while a section of TD leaders and party supporters feel Jr NTR can be the only saviour of the party in a sinking mode. — Twitter
 Naidu has been trying his best to establish his son Nara Lokesh as the new face of the party while a section of TD leaders and party supporters feel Jr NTR can be the only saviour of the party in a sinking mode. — Twitter

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on a three-day mission to repair the damage done to his party by YSR Congress in panchayat polls in his home turf Kuppam faced a tricky situation on Friday when he was addressing the public at Santhipuram mandal.

TD supporters who attended the roadshow raised slogans in support of Jr NTR and asked the TD chief to bring in the Tollywood hero and late NTR’s grandson for a TD roadshow in Kuppam.  

 

In a video that went viral on media, Naidu was seen nodding as TD supporters shouted “Jai Jr NTR” slogans. Naidu did not pay much attention to these slogans, though, and continued with his road show.

Notably, Naidu has been trying his best to establish his son Nara Lokesh as the new face of the party while a section of TD leaders and party supporters feel Jr NTR can be the only saviour of the party in a sinking mode.

Some party activists had erected flexes in Chittoor and Prakasam districts during the Sankranti festival, inviting Jr NTR into active politics to save the party. A few TD leaders have on occasions also said if Jr NTR is projected as the next CM candidate, the party would get a new lease of life in the 2024 elections.

 

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, kuppam tour, jr ntr, nara lokesh, ntr grandson jr ntr telugu desam, damage control mode chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

Veerraju said the BJP alliance will develop infrastructure in cities and towns under the centre’s Amrut (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme. — DC file photo

BJP seeks nominations afresh for forthcoming civic polls in AP

A big problem is that, through almost all the city limits, the roads were penetrated with the drainage system which would mean a lot of road repair after the new system is introduced. — DC representational image

Work on Kadapa underground drainage at snail’s pace

She said all arrangements were made to perform Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam across the state with Kondagattu as the focal point. DC file photo

MLC Kavitha to undertake Hanuman Chalisa program



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

Indian govt expresses 'displeasure' over Twitter's delay in withholding accounts

A screen capture of one of the accounts that Twitter withheld (Image source: Twitter)

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

TD blames CM Jagan for AP’s no show in union budget

TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham