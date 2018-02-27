search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Polling underway in Meghalaya, Nagaland; 1 hurt in blast at booth

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 27, 2018, 7:55 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 9:30 am IST
The results of the polls in the two states will be declared on March 3, along with that of Tripura.
Voting begins in the Christian-dominated states of Nagaland and Meghalaya. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Voting begins in the Christian-dominated states of Nagaland and Meghalaya. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Shillong: Voting began in  the Christian-dominated states of Nagaland and Meghalaya on Tuesday. While the two states have a 60-member house each, voting will be held only for 59 constituencies in both.

One person was injured in grenade blast in polling booth Tizit town in Nagaland.

 

Voting was delayed at Shillong model polling station North due to issues with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Security arrangements have been beefed up in the both the eastern states.

Meghalaya polls

Polling for the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly began amid tight security with over 18 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise in more than 3,000 polling stations across the state. 

Voting will be held in 59 seats as the polling in Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district has been countermanded following the killing of NCP candidate Jonathane N Sangma in an IED blast on February 18. 

Women voters in their colourful tribal attires were seen queueing up at polling stations across the state since morning and shops in the vicinity did brisk business. 

The polls will be held till 4 am across the state. Meghalaya CEO F R Kharkongor said a total 106 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) have been deployed along with state armed personnel and police especially in troubled Garo Hills region for peaceful polling in the state.

Tuesday's polling will decide the fate of 361 candidates including 31 women and 80 Independents, election office sources said, adding 18.09 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 3,025 polling stations in the state.

For the first time, 67 all-women polling stations and 61 model polling stations were set up in the state.

Election in Meghalaya is quite a family affair. The political heavyweights, along with their spouses and scions, are fighting it out to retain power in Tuesday's Assembly elections in the hill state.

The Congress, which has been in power in Meghalaya for three straight terms, is seen as battling anti-incumbency.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who is contesting from Ampati and Songsak seats, has three family members in the fray from the Garo Hills region.

Nagaland polls

Election to the 60-member Nagaland assembly began amid tight security as more than half of 2,156 polling stations have been declared critical.

With Nationalist Democratic People's Party(NDPP) chief Neiphiu Rio winning unopposed the Northern Angami-II seat, polling is being held in 59 seats.

Voting will continue till 4 pm, except in some polling stations of the interior districts where it will end at 3 pm, election office sources said.

Officials said many as 281 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), beside the state police force have been deployed throughout Nagaland to ensure peaceful polling.

Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said of the 2,156 polling stations in Nagaland, 1,100 have been declared critical, 530 vulnerable and 526 normal.

BJP, which is determined to expand its foot print in the northeast this time after Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, is relying on its partner, the NDPP. In Nagaland,

BJP's hope hinges on its alliance partner NDPP which is contesting from 40 seats. The saffron party has fielded candidates from the remaining 20 seats.

The Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Nagaland since the state's inception in 1963, is contesting from only 18 seats - two less than the BJP.

The BJP which has witnessed  victory in both Assam and Manipur is trying to make the region free of both Congress and the Left.

The results of the polls in the two states will be declared on March 3, along with that of Tripura.

Tags: nagaland polls, meghalaya polls, elections, nagaland assembly, meghalaya assembly, bjp, congress
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The missing headphone jack: A good or bad move?

Most big names have already parted ways. Those who haven’t are expected to drop it this year too.
 

Moto E5 Plus 2018 budget smartphone leaked with 18:9 display

Look closely and you will see that this baby Moto is taking major inspiration from the recently launched Moto X4 premium midranger. (Photo: Evan Blass)
 

Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

Heart attack or accidental drowning? (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

9 features that make the Samsung Galaxy S9 stand out

Samsung says both devices offer a smartphone experience that’s personalised in ways that enhance users’ connected lives and designed to reimagine the way that we communicate, share and experience the world around us.
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled with dual aperture camera.
 

Sridevi’s death: Here are few facts about sudden cardiac arrest you must know

About 65 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Narendra Modi’s birthday gift to B S Yeddyurappa: You’re my CM

Karnataka state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa.

R Ramalinga Reddy: Ruling Congress won’t shield any lawbreaker

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Cauvery verdict: Gowda says Karnataka should have got 40 tmcft

H.D. Deve Gowda

Karnataka: Saree bhagya brings women to rally

A woman with the saree given to her to attend the Congress convention in Hubballi on Monday. Photo:DC)

Narendra Modi cancelled Rafale-HAL deal, deprived youth of jobs: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi greets a woman during the party’s rally at Godachi in Belagavi district on Monday. Senior party leader Margaret Alva is seen. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham