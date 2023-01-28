  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Education 27 Jan 2023 Don't fear exam ...
Education

Don't fear examinations: Kishan Reddy to students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:33 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2023, 7:30 am IST
State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP state-in-chief Tarun Chugh felicitae students during 'Pariksha pe Charcha' at Hindu Public School, Sanath Nagar. (K. Durga Rao)
 State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP state-in-chief Tarun Chugh felicitae students during 'Pariksha pe Charcha' at Hindu Public School, Sanath Nagar. (K. Durga Rao)

Hyderabad: Following the lead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a ‘Pariksha pe Charcha' with students in New Delhi on Friday, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday called on students to overcome the fear of examinations.

Addressing students at a private school in Banjara Hills, Kishan Reddy said that if every student followed the Prime Minister's advice, they would undoubtedly be successful.

"Self-confidence and punctuality are keys to success. By 2047, our country will celebrate the centenary of independence. It becomes our prime responsibility to work hard for the next 25 years for the success of oneself and the nation, to raise the dignity of India, eradicate corruption and poverty to make India a global leader," Kishan Reddy said.

Sanjay along with party general secretary Tarun Chugh attended the programme at another school in Sanatnagar and interacted with students there. Sanjay told the students that they should compete against themselves, and treat education not as something to learn things by rote but as an exercise in gaining knowledge. He also called on parents not to exert undue pressure on their children in the pursuit of ranks.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, pariksha pe charcha, delhi news, union minister for tourism and culture g. kishan reddy, bjp state chief bandi sanjay kumar, private school, banjara hills, kishan reddy, independence, poverty, global leader, trs bjp affairs in-charge tarun chugh, hyderabad news, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Education

Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad. (Representational image)

Students learn scientific concepts through fun activities

The RDO advised parents not to get lured by the mere outer appearance of private colleges and waste their money on their children’s education unnecessarily. After completing S.S.C., he suggested the students take admission to government colleges which are providing high-standard education on par with corporate institutions. — DC Image

Science fairs help bring out students’ creativity: RDO

Experts cite trauma, loneliness, curiosity, peer pressure and a disturbed mindset as key reasons. (DC)

Substance abuse on the rise among school children

The other demands include setting up of an additional 120 BC residential schools and 50 degree colleges in proportion to the population of BC communities. (Photo: PTI/Representational/File)

BC unions to protest on Jan. 24 demanding fee reimbursement, scholarship



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Education

Students learn scientific concepts through fun activities

Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad. (Representational image)

Substance abuse on the rise among school children

Experts cite trauma, loneliness, curiosity, peer pressure and a disturbed mindset as key reasons. (DC)

Use government schools, Kishan tells students

Union Minister Kishan Reddy takes part in Bharat Mata rally from NTR Marg to PV Marg ahead of Republic Day (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

BC unions to protest on Jan. 24 demanding fee reimbursement, scholarship

The other demands include setting up of an additional 120 BC residential schools and 50 degree colleges in proportion to the population of BC communities. (Photo: PTI/Representational/File)

Government school students stun HPS expo visitors with inventions

School children visit the India Science Festival organised at the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->