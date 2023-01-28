Revanth to start padayatra on Feb 6

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS of failing to provide proper facilities to people, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said that the Congress would not ask for votes where there are no Indiramma houses and challenged the BRS leaders not to ask for votes where there are no 2BHK houses. He also announced that he would begin his statewide padayatra on February 6.

As part of the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan,’ the TPCC chief on Friday visited Maddur, Daultabad, Kothapalli, Gundumal and Kosgi mandals in Kodangal constituency.

Addressing party leaders, he said that apart from the development that had happened when he represented the constituency as its MLA, nothing has been done to promote Kodangal in the last five years.

He said that it was only to oppose him that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had put aside the Narayanpet lift scheme. Unless it is completed, there will not be any water supply to Kodangal, he said.

BRS leaders were collecting bribes from panchayats in Kodangal. Finance minister T. Harish Rao had assured to allot a junior college in Daulatabad, but it was yet to see the light of day. Chandrasekhar Rao who promised to give water to Palamuru Ranga Reddy had not given anything in eight years.

“Why did we not get Krishna water and railway line,” he asked. “Is it a mistake of the people who vote for BRS? Let's ensure a Congress win and develop Kodangal," Reddy said.

He said that the BRS and the BJP were creating rifts between castes, religions and regions. People's lives have been destroyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chandrasekhar Rao, he said. There is no protection for women and minorities. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had undertaken the Bharat Jodo Yatra to bring the country out of such a dire situation, Revanth Reddy said.