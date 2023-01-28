  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 27 Jan 2023 Etala takes dig at R ...
Nation, Politics

Etala takes dig at Revanth, says doesn’t switch parties every year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:11 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2023, 12:26 am IST
BJP MLA from Huzurabad Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Wikipedia)
 BJP MLA from Huzurabad Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Wikipedia)

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy invited Huzurabad legislator Etala Rajendar to join the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Huzurabad MLA on Friday rejected the offer, saying he was “not the type of politician who switches parties."

“I am not the kind who changes my party every year,” he told reporters in New Delhi. “The BJP welcomed me when I was thrown out of the TRS. I do not need the sympathy of anyone, I have the support of people,” he said in a subtle dig at Revanth Reddy.

Rajendar criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that he does try to gain a "place in the hearts of people" but rather employed "coverts" among other parties to get information about what his rivals were doing.

“His strategy is to reduce the presence of other parties and make himself appear as a bigger leader. This is how he swallowed the Congress, CPI, and BSP in Telangana. He does not believe in democracy, and places faith in the police intelligence gathering system, conspiracies, and luring people using money. Anyone who questions him is kicked out of his party,” Rajendar alleged.

He claimed that after joining the BJP, the “Chief Minister spent a whopping Rs 800 crore” to ensure his defeat in the Huzurabad byelection, but the people in his constituency were aware of the conspiracy and came together to support him, ensuring his victory. “The people of Telangana know my history and I will always have their support,” Rajendar proclaimed.

...
Tags: bjp leader etala rajendar, a revanth reddy, bharatiya janata party (bjp), telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Mallu Ravi (Twitter)

Mallu Ravi urges Union Minister not to merge NJB with Kolkata

Dr. Tilak Raj Sharma on Friday asked Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) to develop tobacco varieties that grow within a shorter duration. — Pixabay

ICAR wants research on low-nicotine tobacco

The BHEL area in Ramachandrapuram recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6ºC on Friday. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Minimum temperature falls in city, likely to stay in the range of 13-17ºC

TD state unit president K. Atchannaidu

TD to get 160 assembly seats, claims Achannaidu



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP eyes 60 LS seats for 5k minority members in each

National president of the BJP's minority morcha Jamal Siddiqui. (Photo: Twitter)

Telangana is under stressful conditions, says Gov. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. (DC Image/S. Surender Reddy)

Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam a mockery of his stature, contributions: SP Leader

Sadimajwa Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

A K Antony's son quits Congress following uproar over tweet against BBC film

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony's son, Anil, resigned from all his posts in the party. (Twitter)

Raut joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kathua district. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->