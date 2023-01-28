Etala takes dig at Revanth, says doesn’t switch parties every year

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy invited Huzurabad legislator Etala Rajendar to join the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Huzurabad MLA on Friday rejected the offer, saying he was “not the type of politician who switches parties."

“I am not the kind who changes my party every year,” he told reporters in New Delhi. “The BJP welcomed me when I was thrown out of the TRS. I do not need the sympathy of anyone, I have the support of people,” he said in a subtle dig at Revanth Reddy.

Rajendar criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that he does try to gain a "place in the hearts of people" but rather employed "coverts" among other parties to get information about what his rivals were doing.

“His strategy is to reduce the presence of other parties and make himself appear as a bigger leader. This is how he swallowed the Congress, CPI, and BSP in Telangana. He does not believe in democracy, and places faith in the police intelligence gathering system, conspiracies, and luring people using money. Anyone who questions him is kicked out of his party,” Rajendar alleged.

He claimed that after joining the BJP, the “Chief Minister spent a whopping Rs 800 crore” to ensure his defeat in the Huzurabad byelection, but the people in his constituency were aware of the conspiracy and came together to support him, ensuring his victory. “The people of Telangana know my history and I will always have their support,” Rajendar proclaimed.