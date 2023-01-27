  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 27 Jan 2023 CM preparing 16-MP s ...
Nation, Politics

CM preparing 16-MP squad for battle in Parl Budget Session

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 27, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
BRS party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 BRS party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: In its first Parliament session after rebranding itself from TRS to BRS to foray into national politics, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will hold a joint meeting with its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday to finalise the strategy to be adopted in the Budget Session that is set to commence on January 31.

The session comes at a time when the BRS is working tirelessly to gather support from non-BJP and non-Congress parties by inviting national and regional leaders to its meetings to form a united opposition against the the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, in the 2024 electoral battle.

As part of his strategy to establish a strong national image for his party, the CM will ask BRS members to take a tough stance against the BJP in both houses of Parliament, particularly with regard to Central funds and projects to Telangana. With 16 members— nine in the Lok Sabha and seven in the Rajya Sabha — the BRS may not be a formidable force but it is enough to be heard in the capital.

The state ministers have long accused the Central government of discriminating against Telangana in the release of funds. Finance minister T. Harish Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao have written a series of letters to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the past few days demanding funds and projects for the state in the Union Budget 2023-24.

Further, the BRS government sought a special package in the Union Budget for the development of Hyderabad and urban areas in Telangana. It also asked for expediting payment of `254 crore, part of viability gap funding for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, which has been pending for five years.

In addition, the Chandrashekar Rao government has been demanding fulfillment of promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, such as setting up of Bayyaram steel plant, Kazipet railway coach factory, tribal university, among others.

The CM is expected to handover material to the MPs in Sunday’s meeting on the pending funds and projects from the Centre and ask them to raise their voice to secure the rights of Telangana in the Union Budget.

Ammo for big attack

  • BRS has 9 members in LS, 7 in RS
  • January 29 meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to chalk out strategy to corner the BJP during the Parliament Budget session
  • BRS members could be asked to raise issues concerning Central funds and projects to Telangana
  • It is likely that the CM may provide 'ammunition' in the form of background material to MPs to argue Telangana's case
  • Among the key issues that are likely to be taken up in Parliament are fulfillment of promises made to Telangana in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, such as setting up of Bayyaram steel plant, Kazipet railway coach factory, tribal university, among others.  

...
Tags: k. chandrashekar rao, pragathi bhavan, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), narendra modi, t. harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Mallu Ravi (Twitter)

Mallu Ravi urges Union Minister not to merge NJB with Kolkata

Dr. Tilak Raj Sharma on Friday asked Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) to develop tobacco varieties that grow within a shorter duration. — Pixabay

ICAR wants research on low-nicotine tobacco

The BHEL area in Ramachandrapuram recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6ºC on Friday. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Minimum temperature falls in city, likely to stay in the range of 13-17ºC

TD state unit president K. Atchannaidu

TD to get 160 assembly seats, claims Achannaidu



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP eyes 60 LS seats for 5k minority members in each

National president of the BJP's minority morcha Jamal Siddiqui. (Photo: Twitter)

Telangana is under stressful conditions, says Gov. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. (DC Image/S. Surender Reddy)

Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam a mockery of his stature, contributions: SP Leader

Sadimajwa Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

A K Antony's son quits Congress following uproar over tweet against BBC film

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony's son, Anil, resigned from all his posts in the party. (Twitter)

Raut joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kathua district. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->