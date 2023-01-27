CM preparing 16-MP squad for battle in Parl Budget Session

HYDERABAD: In its first Parliament session after rebranding itself from TRS to BRS to foray into national politics, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will hold a joint meeting with its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday to finalise the strategy to be adopted in the Budget Session that is set to commence on January 31.

The session comes at a time when the BRS is working tirelessly to gather support from non-BJP and non-Congress parties by inviting national and regional leaders to its meetings to form a united opposition against the the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, in the 2024 electoral battle.

As part of his strategy to establish a strong national image for his party, the CM will ask BRS members to take a tough stance against the BJP in both houses of Parliament, particularly with regard to Central funds and projects to Telangana. With 16 members— nine in the Lok Sabha and seven in the Rajya Sabha — the BRS may not be a formidable force but it is enough to be heard in the capital.

The state ministers have long accused the Central government of discriminating against Telangana in the release of funds. Finance minister T. Harish Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao have written a series of letters to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the past few days demanding funds and projects for the state in the Union Budget 2023-24.

Further, the BRS government sought a special package in the Union Budget for the development of Hyderabad and urban areas in Telangana. It also asked for expediting payment of `254 crore, part of viability gap funding for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, which has been pending for five years.

In addition, the Chandrashekar Rao government has been demanding fulfillment of promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, such as setting up of Bayyaram steel plant, Kazipet railway coach factory, tribal university, among others.

The CM is expected to handover material to the MPs in Sunday’s meeting on the pending funds and projects from the Centre and ask them to raise their voice to secure the rights of Telangana in the Union Budget.

Ammo for big attack