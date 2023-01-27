BJP eyes 60 LS seats for 5k minority members in each

HYDERABAD: Going all out for the 2024 general elections, the BJP will be launching a major membership drive among minority communities. The party has identified at least 60 minority-dominated constituencies across the country and will launch a drive in February to make at least 5,000 new members in each of these earmarked constituencies.

Besides the membership drive among the minority communities, the party will also identify 5,000 "prominent minority citizens" from across the country who will be made aware of the Union government's welfare schemes. These "prominent citizens" will eventually have an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The national president of the BJP's minority morcha Jamal Siddiqui told this newspaper that the party's minority wing is launching a membership drive in February in 60 parliamentary constituencies. These constituencies are dominated by the minority communities.

"The membership drive will focus on 60 out of 106 Lok Sabha constituencies having 30 to 98 per cent minority population. During the drive, which will end in May, 5,000 new members from minority communities will be enrolled in each constituency," Mr Siddiqui said.

It is learnt that of the 60 Lok Sabha seats identified by the saffron party, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have 13 parliamentary constituencies each, 10 in Kerala, including the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, six in Assam, five in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Bihar, three in Madhya Pradesh, two each in Telangana and Haryana and one each in Maharashtra and Lakshadweep.

Mr Siddiqui also said that the BJP minority morcha will be reaching out to 5,000 non-political influential and prominent citizens of minority communities with details about the welfare-centric governance of the Modi government in the coming months.

"We will identify 5,000 prominent persons, which include doctors, lawyers, businessmen and other professionals from minority communities and explain to them about the welfare and development initiatives of the Modi government. We are also planning an interaction of these prominent persons with the Prime Minister," he said.

The BJP minority mohalla will hold a two-day national executive meeting in Chhatisgarh beginning February 1 to discuss and finalise other minority outreach programs.

"Other programmes and events of the minority morcha will be discussed and finalised at the meeting of our national executive in Chhattisgarh," Mr Siddiqui added.