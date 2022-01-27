Nation Politics 27 Jan 2022 R.P.N Singh exit may ...
Nation, Politics

R.P.N Singh exit may trigger exodus from Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 27, 2022, 7:37 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 7:37 am IST
Singh's exit motivates leaders to look for other options
Former Union minister R.P.N Singh joins BJP (ANI)
 Former Union minister R.P.N Singh joins BJP (ANI)

New Delhi: The problems for the Congress party have just begun after the exit of its leader from Uttar Pradesh R.P.N. Singh, who has joined the BJP. The inability of the Congress to stop the exodus of its leaders from a poll-bound state has not only disheartened the cadres but has also motivated its leaders to look for greener pastures for themselves.

Mr Singh belonging to a Congress family worked his way up in the Congress hierarchy after the untimely brutal murder of his father C.P.N. Singh, who was a Union minister of state for defence in the Indira Gandhi Cabinet and was shot dead by his cousin during the 1989 poll campaign. Starting as the Youth Congress president in Uttar Pradesh to a two-term MLA, one-term MP and Union minister, he was currently the incharge of Jharkhand state. He was credited for forging the Congress’ alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state and forming the government there.

 

Insiders claim that Mr Singh was isolated in the Uttar Pradesh scheme of things of the Congress and was unable to see a future for himself and his party. The leaders and staff close to the general secretary incharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were not favourably inclined towards him. In the entire campaign that was crafted in Uttar Pradesh, there was no role for him. Be it the Lakhimpur Kheri incident last year or the Hathras rape case earlier, his services were not sought by the party. The Congress powers chose to keep Mr Singh out of the equation. In the run up to the elections also, he was not consulted. Perhaps his opinion was taken only on the Padrauna Assembly seat out of his parliamentary constituency of Kushinagar. The manifesto committee, the candidate selection committee and the core committee did not have a place for Mr Singh. Just two days before his exit, he was made a star campaigner along with 25 others.

 

The desperation in the party leaders from Uttar Pradesh is very much visible. In the last six months, several leaders have quit the party. They include Jitin Prasada, Harindra Malik and his son Pankaj Malik, Imran Masood, Supriya Aaron, sitting Bareilly MLA, and her husband Praveen Singh Aaron, who is a former Lok Sabha MP. All of them claim that the future of the party is not bright in the state

There is a strong buzz that some other leaders may also shift base before the polls. Sources say that the state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu may also jump ship, a claim that has been strongly denied so far. However, Mr Lallu was conspicuous by his absence on the occasion of the manifesto release. He had later said that he couldn’t make it to the event owing to the foggy conditions and low visibility on roads.

 

The coming weeks for the party are going to be crucial. It has to try and get a respectable total in the home state of the party high command. Also, it has to ensure that the desertions that are happening at an alarming rate are arrested at the earliest. This trend not only makes for bad optics but also disheartens the ordinary Congress worker.  

...
Tags: rpn singh, uttar pradesh elections, 2022 assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Rahul Gandhi says 'govt pressure' restricted followers; Twitter says numbers accurate

MLC Appi Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

BJP's demand of renaming Guntur's Jinnah tower: YSRCP alleges 'communal' instigation

A healthworker conducts COVID-19 testing during rehearsals ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022 at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

India reports 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, active cases decline to 22,02,472

Telangana BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri alleges attack by TRS workers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

With troubles in West, BJP shifts focus to eastern Uttar Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gives a pamphlet to a woman during his door-to-door campaign ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh announces he is joining BJP

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh. (Twitter Photo)

Another Gandhi loyalist R.P.N Singh joins BJP

Former Union minister R.P.N Singh joins BJP (ANI)

BJP facing 'uphill task' in west Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference at the BJP office in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 21 2022.. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Akhilesh picks bastion, Bhim Army chief to take on Yogi

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->