Nation Politics 27 Jan 2022 CM Jagan honours peo ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan honours people’s wishes and sentiments while new districts are carved out

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 27, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 12:22 am IST
The ruling YSR Congress leaders are happy over the announcement of new districts
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has given due weight to tradition and culture as also other sentiments of the people while giving names to the new districts.

The ruling YSR Congress leaders are happy over the announcement of new districts. They noted that this was a long-pending electoral promise and CM Jagan is fulfilling this and other poll promises with great vigour.

 

Most of the new districts were formed as per the wishes of the local people for long years and the time has come to unveil the new districts on the occasion of the Telugu New Year, Ugadi.

Political analysts said the Telangana government led by Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao had established new districts in 2016, two years after the formation of the state. But, TD leader Chandrababu Naidu, who was the CM of AP, thought only about his interests in Amaravati.

They said CM Jagan, mindful of the people’s aspirations, gave the poll promise that his government would form new districts. “He is now fulfilling the promise,” they noted.

 

The analysts noted that Jagan has already proposed balanced development of three regions, namely Rayalaseema, the Coastal and North Andhra, through the three capitals concept. “But, the government is facing a lot of hurdles in the way of implementing the three capitals decision. The formation of new districts will give the government a chance to develop the three regions and it would be helpful to the YSRC in the coming elections, they said.

“The geographical identity and emotions are reflected in the names given to the new districts. For instance, giving the Sri Balaji name to the new district in Tirupati cannot be opposed by anyone. It is strongly attached to the emotions, traditions and culture of the region. Similarly, giving the name of NTR to a new district also cannot be questioned,” they said.

 

They noted that the ancient and historical Palnadu region is crying for an identity for decades and the formation of the Palnadu district will be welcomed by all. Also, the formation of two tribal districts in Araku will give a global identity to Araku with scope for a lot of development for the region and its people in future, they said.  

The giving of names Annamayya, Satyasai, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Eluru and Nandyal to the new districts was aimed at honouring the local people’s sentiments and will help largely in the development of the respective areas under the concept of balanced regional development, the analysts stressed.

 

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said Jagan is fulfilling a major election promise and this would help the development of all three regions of AP. “The CM proposed the three-capitals plan for decentralised development of the state and he is now forming new districts that will boost development in all the 26 districts. This will avoid the centralization of power and development. The people are happy over the formation of new districts,” he said.

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, 26 new districts in andhra pradesh, ysr congress leaders
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

News

Mixed response to location of headquarters for various new districts

Unlike the last two years when the main R-Day ceremony was held at Public Gardens, this time the venue was shifted to Raj Bhavan in view of Covid restrictions on mass gatherings. (Twitter)

CM, ministers skip R-Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

The Burglar used uniforms of Urban Clap, Swiggy and Dunzo where he worked at different times, to roam around residential areas and burgle houses. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hire staff after thorough check, top cop tells service providers

Top civilian honour Padma Shri was awarded to Sakinala Ramachandraiah, a Kanchumelam and Kanchuthalam (Fokohol) player and musician. (Representational Image/ DC File)

6 lakh Koya community in joy after Padma Shri award



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

With troubles in West, BJP shifts focus to eastern Uttar Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gives a pamphlet to a woman during his door-to-door campaign ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh announces he is joining BJP

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh. (Twitter Photo)

Another Gandhi loyalist R.P.N Singh joins BJP

Former Union minister R.P.N Singh joins BJP (ANI)

BJP facing 'uphill task' in west Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference at the BJP office in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 21 2022.. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Akhilesh picks bastion, Bhim Army chief to take on Yogi

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->