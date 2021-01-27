YSRC adopting terror tactics to win elections: Naidu

Naidu flayed chief minister Jagan for “cancelling all the benefits” he had given as CM to people in rural areas including farmers. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused the ruling YSR Congress of resorting to gimmicks and election irregularities in the backdrop of a “strong resentment” among the people against its government.

“The ruling party's sole objective is to win the coming elections by use of force, intimidation and threats against rival candidates,” he said of the coming gram panchayat polls. He alleged that the Pulivendula-style settlements formed the basis for creating terror in order to help the ruling party snatch victory in the polls.

Addressing a video conference with party leaders from all 175 assembly segments, Naidu said a victory for Telugu Desam candidates in all the panchayats would help put an end to the YSRC’s “atrocities and misdeeds”. He added: “Only when the YSRC is defeated totally would there be a return of 'dharma', religious harmony and safety for the idols in temples. The temple, masjids and churches in the state would be safe if the voters made the correct choice.”

Naidu flayed chief minister Jagan for “cancelling all the benefits” he had given as CM to people in rural areas including farmers. Did minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy not violate the Constitution by offering double promotions to officers censured by the state election commission, he asked.

The TD leader urged youths to take active part in the panchayat polls in order to bring back the Gandhiji Grama Swaraj in villages. Naidu said the BC, SC, ST and Muslim minorities should teach a strong lesson to the YSRC.

The TD would fearlessly face the elections, he said and asserted that the party would continue its struggle against the ruling party “on behalf of the people” and added that only those who fight for the good of the people would win the game. “Outsiders should be prevented from causing harm in the villages,” he added.