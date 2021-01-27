Vijayanagar era highlighted during Delhi Republic Day parade

AP government tableau depicted the five centuries old Lepakshi temple at Lepakshi in Anantapur district. —

ANANTAPUR: Vijayanagar era attracted limelight during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as both AP and Karnataka tableaus happened to be on the historic role of the Vijayanagar Empire.

AP government tableau depicted the five centuries old Lepakshi temple at Lepakshi in Anantapur district. The 27-feet long and 15 feet high of Lord Veerabhadra temple displayed the rich sculpture and tradition of Vijayanagar. The temple was carved in a single stone five centuries ago. It also has the world’s biggest Nandi statue. The designs carved on stones have been models for designing sarees.

The Dakshayagnam and Lord Veerabhadra story was part of the AP tableau. The tableau, displaying Lord Vinayaka, seven-headed Nagendra and granite Shivalingams, were additional highlights of the concept, Prasad, a resident of Lepakshi observed.

The Karnataka government picked up Hampi for its tableau, which also highlighted the Vijayanagar Empire. Various structures of Hampi, main capital of Vijayanagar Empire, were part of the tableau’s concept.