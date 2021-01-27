Nation Politics 27 Jan 2021 U-turn by SEC on &ls ...
U-turn by SEC on ‘unanimous’ local body elections: YSRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2021, 2:54 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2021, 2:54 am IST
It is inappropriate on the part of the SEC to leave the MPTC and ZPTC polls in the middle and proceed with panchayat polls, says Sajjala
 He said the CM has made changes in the law to make local body elections more transparent. — ysrcongress.com

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress general secretary and government adviser for public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought about several changes to fulfill the aspirations of the Constitution-framers with the objectives of fair governance and ushering in a better society.

Speaking at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations held in YSRC state headquarters at Tadepalli on Tuesday, he said the government would take stern action against anyone who distributes money or liquor to win votes in the upcoming local body elections.

 

Addressing a press meet later, Reddy said the State Election Commission leaving out the MPTC and ZPTC polls in the middle and going ahead with the gram panchayat elections was inappropriate. It was strange that the SEC, who accepted a proposal for simultaneous elections last March, has now taken a U-turn.

He said the CM has made changes in the law to make local body elections more transparent and also initiated radical and positive changes in the state.

Reddy has appealed to all stakeholders in the gram panchayat (GP) polls to strive for unanimous elections to avoid friction and expenditure and instead avail incentives announced by government. He said elders must sit together and sort out the issue as the polls are being held on non-party basis. The recently amended legislation has a provision for disqualification and jail term for any irregularities, he said.

 

He felt that, on the positive side, incentives can be availed for unanimous elections though vested interests are planning otherwise.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that those taking part in these elections should focus full attention on development of their villages, leaving party politics aside. The state government has brought in many fundamental changes to the villages, and is taking the administration to the doorstep through the village secretariat and volunteer system.

He said that a conspiracy to incite communal hatred is being hatched in villages by the opposition leaders and advised the contestants not to fall in their trap.

 

Ramakrishna Reddy warned that anyone proven guilty of conspiracy and violence would be disqualified under the law. This apart, any attempt to entice the voters with goodies will lead to jail of up to two years and disqualification of candidate for six years.

He explained that there should be more of unanimous elections as the government has enhanced the incentives to such villages, ranging from Rs 5-20 lakh, based on the population. There should be room for accommodation and perseverance in the gram panchayat elections and everyone must try for unanimous elections instead of encouraging groupism.

 

