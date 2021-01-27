Nation Politics 27 Jan 2021 Telangana state gove ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana state government working for KCR’s family: Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2021, 2:28 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2021, 2:28 am IST
Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was indulging in corruption and taking commissions in a manner no other CM had done
Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was following the ideology of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in its working.

After hoisting the National Flag as part of the Republic Day celebrations at the BJP office, Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was indulging in corruption and taking commissions in a manner no other CM had done.

 

He alleged that the state government was working for only one family. If Dr Ambedkar were alive he would have felt troubled by Chandrashekar Rao’s administration.

Sanjay said all parties need to come forward to help out in case of any danger to the Hindu community. Those who are not interested in clearly stating that  have no right to ask to ask the Hindus for votes. “When a Muslim can say he is a Muslim, why can’t a Hindu say that he belongs is a Hindu,” Sanjay asked.

He claimed that 3 lakh kar sevaks had sacrificed their lives for the construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

 

Sanjay said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted every family to be involved in the construction of the Ram mandir. BJP workers had sacrificed their lives for the construction of the temple, while none of workers other parties had come forward to demand the Ram Mandir reconstruction.

Tags: bandi sanjay, ram mandir construction, kar sevaks, bandi sanjay hoists national flag, republic day celebrations


