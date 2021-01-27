Nation Politics 27 Jan 2021 Telangana PRC recomm ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana PRC recommends extension of superannuation age to 60 years

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Suggests minimum pay of Rs 19,000; reduction of HRA by six per cent
Teachers stage a dharna in front of Hyderabad District Collector's office, demanding revision of PRC, right for vote in MLC election to SGSTs', withdrawal of CCS policy among others on Monday. (DC Image/P.Surendra)
 Teachers stage a dharna in front of Hyderabad District Collector's office, demanding revision of PRC, right for vote in MLC election to SGSTs', withdrawal of CCS policy among others on Monday. (DC Image/P.Surendra)

Hyderabad: The Pay Revision Commission (PRC), headed by former bureaucrat C.R. Biswal, has suggested a fitment of 7.5 per cent on the basic pay. It also called for increasing the superannuation age of employees from 58 years to 60, which is a key promise made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the last Assembly elections.

The committee recommended pegging the minimum pay at Rs 19,000 and Rs 1,62,700 at the top end of the ladder. The new scale was evolved by merging the dearness allowance with basic pay as on July 1, 2018.

 

Among other changes, the committee has reduced house rent allowance (HRA) from 30 per cent to 24 in Hyderabad and to 11 per cent in villages besides other slabs from 17 to 13 per cent. It recommended retaining additional HRA in lieu of rent-free accommodation at 8 per cent of basic pay, but the monthly monetary ceiling has been increased to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,000.

The PRC has sought continuation of the existing practice followed by the Centre of sanctioning DA twice a year. The commission proposed a conversion factor of 00910 for sanction of DA from 1.1.2019.

 

It recommended encouraging employees to go in for house loans from commercial banks with the government suitably subsidising interest rates. Pending such an arrangement, increase in the quantum of various loans and advances has been recommended.

The committee suggested that the Child Care Leave (CCL) be enhanced from 90 days to 120 days in case of normal children and from 90 days to two years in case of disabled children on par with Central norms. This leave is granted with 100 per cent of salary for the first 365 days and 80 per cent of the salary for the next 365 days.

 

The leave will be extended to single-male parents who may include unmarried or widower or divorced employees. Special Disability Leave is substituted by a new leave called "Work Related Illness and Injury Leave (WRILL)" and special disability leave for accidental injury and hospital leave are merged in WRILL.

It has recommended streamlining cashless treatment under EHS by collecting one per cent basic pay from employees and one per cent of basic pension from pensioners and creating a 'separate reserve' as in the case of Arogya Bhadratha.

 

The expenditure shall be met from the above reserve initially and the same shall be recouped from government reimbursement, after scrutiny of bills as per the existing rules.

The minimum monthly pension/family pension shall be fixed at Rs 9,700, which is 50 per cent of the minimum pay in the revised master pay scale. Full pension is recommended to state government employees retiring after 20 years of service.

However, the existing provision of service weightage of five years with regard to government employees retiring in less than 20 years of service will continue. If a government servant dies while in service, the enhanced family pension shall be payable for a maximum period of either 10 years from the day next to the date of death of the employee/ pensioner or till the time employee / pensioner would have attained the age of 65 years had the individual been alive, whichever is earlier.

 

The mentally retarded/ physically challenged son/ daughter of an employee are recommended to be paid family pension for their life-time even after their marriage. To provide relief to pensioners, who retired a long time ago, an additional quantum of pension at 15 per cent of basic pension has been recommended from the age of 75 years onwards and proposed up to 100 per cent of basic pension to the pensioners aged 100 years or above.

The maximum amount of gratuity payable at the time of retirement recommended to be increased from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. Relief amount on the death of service pensioner/family pensioner is recommended to increase from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

 

Financial assistance is recommended to be increased to the level of minimum service pension, increased family pension with no dearness relief after 1.7.2018. Restoration of the commuted portion of pension after 15 years to be continued, till such time as the commutation table is revised by the Union Government.

The PRC recommended increasing the employer's share to 14 per cent of basic pay+DA in place of 10 per cent on the lines of the Centre. Invalidation pension/family pension to be extended to the employees of state government covered under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and their family members. Death Relief (obsequies charges) is extended to retired CPS employees also on par with the pensioners/family pensioners under the old pension scheme.

 

The existing human resources of all departments in tune with the contemporary requirements including contract/ outsourcing personnel was reviewed. It is recommended to sanction annual increase of Rs 1,000 to contract/outsourcing personnel.

The terms of reference mandate the PRC to make recommendations on the revision of pay and allowances of employees of state government, local bodies, aided institutions, non-teaching staff of universities and pensioners taking into account the overall financial position of the state government.

The committee stated that if the state government implements the suggestions and recommendations, the additional burden on it would be around Rs 2,250 crore.

 

...
Tags: telangana prc, 7.5% fitment on basic pay, increasing superannuation age from 58 to 60 years, reducing hra, telangana employees hike in salary
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Naidu flayed chief minister Jagan for “cancelling all the benefits” he had given as CM to people in rural areas including farmers. — DC Image

YSRC adopting terror tactics to win elections: Naidu

The top court also issued notice to Maharashtra government and permitted the AG to file an appeal against the January 19 verdict of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. (PTI)

Skin to skin contact: SC stays Bombay HC order acquitting man under POCSO

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

AP superstition killings: Victims shared parents' belief

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (AFP)

Declare Marathi-speaking Karnataka-Maha border areas as UT: Uddhav



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Adivasi rights on forest land ‘trampled’ by Modi and KCR: Brinda Karat

The CPIM leader said the farmers’ agitation was drawing the attention of world leaders. — ANI

KCR gives advice to build up farm sector

Telangana State Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image Source: PTI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

File photo of V K Sasikala (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham