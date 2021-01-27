Nation Politics 27 Jan 2021 SEC order: Two distr ...
Nation, Politics

SEC order: Two district collectors, SP relieved from duties, others to exit soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2021, 10:30 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2021, 11:10 am IST
Nimmagadda made adverse comments on PR principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and commissioner M. Girja Sankar
Police officers including DSP Srikalahasthi and four CIs from Macherla, Punganur, Rayadurgam and Tadiparti are also being relieved of their duties. — DC Image
 Police officers including DSP Srikalahasthi and four CIs from Macherla, Punganur, Rayadurgam and Tadiparti are also being relieved of their duties. — DC Image

Vijayawada: In response to the State Election Commission’s order, several officials in AP including district collectors from Chittoor and Guntur have been relieved of their duties and their charges were handed over on Tuesday.

Chittoor collector N. Bharat Gupta handed over charge to joint collector-1 D. Markendeyulu. So did Guntur collector I. Samuel Anand who handed over charge to joint collector-1 A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

 

Superintendent of police, Tirupati Urban, Avula Ramesh Reddy handed over charge to SP, Chittoor, Senthil Kumar. Police officers including DSP Srikalahasthi and four CIs from Macherla, Punganur, Rayadurgam and Tadiparti are also being relieved of their duties. DSP Palamaneru, who got promoted as additional SP, is to be barred from poll-related work.

The SEC named nine officials for their failure in preventing aberrations in the election processes in the past and also for incidents of poll-related violence. Despite repeated requests to the chief secretary to remove these tainted officers, and as no response was forthcoming, the SEC invoked the plenary powers under article 243 (K) read with article 324 to remove them and issued the orders on January 22.

 

Notably, the Supreme Court had dismissed the AP government’s petition to defer conduct of gram panchayat polls, on the ground that the Covid-19 vaccination and gram panchayat polls cannot be handled by officials at the same time. The state government is now extending its support to conduct the polls.

The SEC has also made adverse comments on the failure of panchayat raj principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and its commissioner M. Girija Sankar in updating the electoral rolls, resulting in deprival of the right to vote, to nearly 3.61 lakh first-time voters in the coming gram panchayat polls. These two officials are also likely to be relieved from their present duties soon.

 

The revenue authorities maintain that there is still time to update the electoral rolls and give an opportunity to the first-time voters to cast their vote in the ensuing polls.

A senior IAS officer said, “If we get any direction from the SEC to do so, we can get the printouts of all the electoral rolls and give these to the village revenue officers and local political party agents to verify these lists by visiting door-to-door and strike off the names of the dead voters and check about the migrants -- whether they are staying in the wards -- and update the rolls so that they can be used for the polls.”

 

...
Tags: nimmagadda ramesh kumar, sec removes government officials, gopala kishna dwivedi, girija sankar, panchayat polls andhra pradesh, covid vaccination, row over panchayat polls andhra pradesh


Latest From Nation

The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh alleged that some sections of the AP Police ere conniving with the ruling YSR Congress. — ANI

Jagan rule retaining its adamant attitude: Chandrababu Naidu

Flag Hoisting at Bastar village

C’garh: Tricolur unfurled for the 1st time in Bastar village

Andhra Pradesh Governer Biswabhusan Harichandan (Image Source: ANI)

AP governor reiterates decentralization and development through three capitals

TRS MLA of Chennur, Balka Suman (Image Source: DC Image)

TRS MLAs vie with each other in taking on BJP leaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Contributing for construction and prayers at Masjid in Ayodhya is ‘haraam’: Owaisi

The MIM president asked Muslims to refrain from competing with Dalit and BCs but cooperate with them. — PTI

Adivasi rights on forest land ‘trampled’ by Modi and KCR: Brinda Karat

The CPIM leader said the farmers’ agitation was drawing the attention of world leaders. — ANI

TRS to keep BJP out of reckoning in GHMC council

Members of GHMC, picture used for representational purpose only. (Image Source: DC Image)

KCR gives advice to build up farm sector

Telangana State Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image Source: PTI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham