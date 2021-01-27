Nation Politics 27 Jan 2021 Jagan rule retaining ...
Jagan rule retaining its adamant attitude: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu stressed the need for creating awareness among the public as to how the AP government was attacking the four pillars of democracy
The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh alleged that some sections of the AP Police ere conniving with the ruling YSR Congress. — ANI
Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed concern over the manner in which the YSRC covernment was “undermining the Constitution” without realising its harmful consequences for the future of the state.

He stressed the need for creating awareness among the public as to how the AP government was attacking the four pillars of democracy --  the legislature, judiciary, executive and media. In this process, the ruling party is blackmailing officials, employees and all others with its terror tactics like filing of false cases and effecting arrests on false pretexts.

 

Naidu hoisted the Tricolour at the party central office in Mangalagiri and paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters. Former ministers, party senior leaders and cadres attended the event. He said the Jagan dispensation is refusing to change its “adamant” attitude even after repeated strictures from courts against its unconstitutional decisions.

“The Jagan government goes undermining institutions like the State Election Commission and continuing harassment of the Opposition. No efforts were made to prevent the attacks and atrocities on the SCs, STs, BCs and Muslim Minorities.

 

He alleged that some sections of the AP Police ere conniving with the ruling party. “ It now is the 'Jagan Reddy Penal Code' and not the 'Indian Penal Code' that is being implemented in AP. A sort of Police Raj was going on to perpetrate the YSRC mafia rule with special interest in the sand, liquor, mining, government contracts segments.”

“A Jungle Raj is prevailing with the citizens being deprived of their fundamental rights and there are frequent violations of human rights by the government in AP, he alleged.

 

